Craig Levein, Garry O'Connor, Colin Hendry, Jim Jefferies and other sports starts in new show at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Producers elt.events have put together a high-profile line-up to entertain live audiences at the Royal Society of Edinburgh base on George Street throughout next month.

Former Scotland managers Craig Levein and Craig Brown will discuss their respective careers, as will former national team captain Colin Hendry. Ex-Hibs striker Garry O’Connor is also on the list of guests beside the former Hearts management team of Jim Jefferies and Billy Brown.

The daily shows will be hosted by Bobby Nwanze and will also feature discussions with Scottish rugby legend Gavin Hastings, boxer Alex Arthur, ex-Hibs man Pat Stanton and ice hockey great Tony Hand.

“When I got approached and learnt of this project I was very excited and happy to host,” said Nwanze. “Historically the Fringe always produces great shows and Edinburgh is always vibrant and joyful. I’m looking forward to this.”

Kenny West, commercial director of Edinburgh-based elt.events, believes the show will be unique. “It’s a big task to produce a show like this but we feel that it’s an area that isn’t really catered for in the Fringe right now, despite the amazingly diverse range of shows on offer,” he explained

“We are delighted to be bringing so many big names to the Fringe and giving the public a unique opportunity to listen live to the incredible insight and stories that Bobby will get from them, given his tremendous interviewing style. We are really looking forward to introducing Sport on the Fringe 2022!”

Sport on the Fringe runs from August 5 to 28 at the Royal Society of Edinburgh, 22-26 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2PQ.

