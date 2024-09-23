Ex-Hearts and St Johnstone Manager Craig Levein | SNS Group

He lost his job last week at St Johnstone and the former Hearts boss has now reflected on the dismissal.

Craig Levein has opened up on his sacking by St Johnstone - and why he feels better departing Perth than he did leaving his Hearts manager role.

The former Tynecastle manager, director of football and player was dismissed by the Perthshire club last week after a poor start to the season. In the five Premiership games he had taken charge of this season, Saints had won once and lost four.

Now reacting to the sacking on Sportsound, Levein said: "I do think that performances have been good, results haven't been as good as the performances. We've also had some difficulties - five sendings off, which doesn't help. And we've had a few injuries. I still think the team is competing in every match we've played.

"But it's Adam's (Webb, St Johnstone owner) club, he's come in, he's calling the shots and he's decided that it is time for me to go. It was a surprise but I've been here in this movie before and I dare say if I get back in I will be in it again.

"I've been here hundreds of times. The only think I'm little bit disappointed as I think we had a good squad this season certainly in the front line with lots of options and lots of goalscorers and I was looking forward to him but unfortunately that is not going to happen now.”

Asked if he’d be interested in a return to the dugout, Levein admitted he was happier leaving St Johnstone than Hearts, in the respect he felt the squad left behind was a good one. Ironically, Levein lost his manager gig at Hearts after a defeat to St Johnstone on October 31st 2019, where the team had won just once all league campaign.

He added: “I actually feel better leaving this job than I did when leaving Hearts in that I feel we have made progress with the squad, and I think there is a semblance of a good mid-table team.

“For St Johnstone, that’s quite a successful area. So I feel I have done a decent job at St Johnstone, firstly last season staying up which was the priority. I think the signings we have made have improved the squad, but we will see.”