Icelander’s Scottish Premiership introduction was a manic Monday

The Valsvöllur in Reykjavik is a modest community stadium with only one stand, a capacity of 2,465 people, and often an icy swirling wind. Until last week, it was home to Tómas Bent Magnússon. One can only imagine what went through the Icelandic midfielder’s mind stepping out into a tumultuous Tynecastle Park on Monday night.

An initial five-figure transfer fee took the 22-year-old from Valur Reykjavik to Hearts as took the chance to experience Scottish football. For the opening Premiership fixture against Aberdeen, Tynecastle was at its quintessentially Scottish best: Raucous, hostile, intimidating, electric. You know the scene. Magnusson loved every second of his new team’s 2-0 victory.

He replaced Lawrence Shankland in stoppage-time for a Hearts debut which was as memorable as it was brief. “It's a weight lifted off my shoulders,” he said. “I can't really sum it up. It happened all really quickly and I'm just really happy that I made my debut. I can't wait to move on to the next game. It was crazy. The fans were crazy. I've never experienced like this before but it's great. If it's like this in every game, I can't wait for the next one.

“Getting off to a winning start, that’s the most important thing. It's a big club. The Scottish Premiership is a big league as well. When I heard that they wanted me, I couldn't really hesitate about coming out.”

Magnusson did some research before leaving his homeland and held talks with the Hearts sporting director, Graeme Jones, and head coach Derek McInnes. “Yeah, after the contact was made with Valur back home, I spoke to the gaffer and Graeme as well. They just told me what the plan was with the club and how they see everything moving forward,” he explained.

Hearts transfer delay for another new signing

While prospective signing Pierre Landry Kabore, a Burkina Faso internationalist, has been in Edinburgh for a month and is still awaiting a UK work permit, Magnusson’s visa came through swiftly. He found out just hours before Monday’s fixture that he would be involved. “Monday morning, just when the offices were open. I was pretty hopeful it would happen. Most of the guys have got their visa pretty quickly, except Kabore, so I was hopeful,” he said.

Hearts fans can expect an energetic, aggressive midfielder in the hairband-sporting Magnusson. He is a low-maintenance type who enjoys a humble approach to his work. Standing 6ft 2ins tall, he carries an aerial threat at set-pieces and is likely to enjoy the frenetic nature of the Scottish league. He also has ambitions to lift silverware in a maroon shirt.

“I’m a guy who gives it his all, a ball-winner. I get up and down the field and just do what I'm asked to do,” said the player. “I want to achieve a lot here. We've got ambitions for everything and obviously every player wants to win titles. That's what we want to do.”