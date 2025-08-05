Hearts player wanted by St Johnstone as transfer moves continue in the SPFL

Adam Forrester is wanted by the Scottish Championship side

St Johnstone want Hearts defender Adam Forrester on loan for the rest of the season, the Edinburgh News has learned. The Perth club made an approach for the 20-year-old and are keen to reach an agreement as they look to strengthen the right-back position.

Hearts are in no immediate rush to let Forrester leave with a number of new signings still settling in at Tynecastle Park. They are open to the prospect of a loan move for the Riccarton youth academy graduate, which could happen before the summer transfer window closes on 1 September. A co-operation loan agreement with St Johnstone is an option if Hearts want the flexibility to use Forrester at times throughout the campaign.

Saints were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season and head coach Simo Valakari is determined to return to the top flight at the first time of asking. Their Championship campaign began on Saturday with a resounding 5-1 win against Partick Thistle at McDiarmid Park. Reghan Tumilty started the match at right-back, with Forrester already targeted for a loan transfer.

He made 34 appearances for Hearts last term after breaking into the senior side in September during Liam Fox’s first spell as interim head coach. Since Derek McInnes took charge at Tynecastle Park, eight new signings have arrived, including Norwegian Borchgrevink from Valerenga. Forrester played only 45 minutes across Hearts’ four Premier Sports Cup games last month, and was not involved in Monday night’s opening Premiership win against Aberdeen.

Management at Riccarton recognise that the youngster needs more first-team experience but will take their time before making a final decision. If they choose to let him leave, they will want him developing at a high level and getting regular game time at a club where he will be tested each week.

Hearts transfer deals still being worked on

Hearts finalised their eighth summer signing hours before Monday’s match as Icelandic midfielder Tómas Bent Magnússon signed a three-year contract. The 22-year-old then made his debut as a late substitute against Aberdeen and, at 6ft 2in, he will bring added physical presence and energy to the Tynecastle midfield.

Hearts paid an initial five-figure transfer fee to sign Magnusson from the Icelandic club Valur Reykjavik, and he is expected to become a key player under McInnes. He joins Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay and Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota as new arrivals.

Burkinabe forward Pierre Landry Kabore should take that tally to nine in the coming days. Hearts are still awaiting Kabore’s UK work permit as they look to complete another deal. It is expected to arrive any day, with the player having been in Edinburgh for a month awaiting clearance to begin his Tynecastle career. He could be involved in Sunday’s Premiership trip to Tannadice, where Hearts take on Dundee United, if the relevant paperwork is through in time.