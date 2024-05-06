Livingston manager David Martindale looks dejected following the 4-1 defeat at Motherwell that confirmed his side's relegation.

David Martindale has made a reference to Hearts as he fronts up how challenging the Scottish Championship will be for Livingston.

The Lions have been relegated from the Premiership after a six-year stay, following a 4-1 defeat to Motherwell on Saturday. A Theo Bair double plus goals from ex-Tynecastle stars Sam Nicholson and defender Dan Casey sealed Livi’s fate after a calamitous season.

Dundee United have won the Championship and Livingston take their place in the division. Big clubs in Scottish football have found themselves in the Championship in the last decade, including Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Kilmarnock and Dundee, alongside this season’s champions.

Martindale insists he won’t have the advantages Hearts, Dundee United and others had when looking to make their way out the second tier. He told Sportscene: “We’re not a Hearts, we’re not a Dundee United.

“We have not got the finances these clubs have had previously that they can throw money at it and have that big budget, sign the better players within that division. Sign Premier League players to play in the Championship.

“I am under no illusions how hard it is going to be to do that. Do I feel that me, my staff and the players that are going to be at the club are more than capable of doing that? I do.”

He added in his post-match press conference: “It's a sad day. I'm realistic to know that this was probably a situation that could arise. When you look at the form we've been on this year, the points total, the gap - it was always going to be difficult. If you look at today's result, even if we'd won today it probably still would have meant relegation. It has been on the horizon.

"The January window was extremely difficult trying to bring in players to help us, because of the relegation battle we were in, so today is difficult but I think it is important that I focus on trying to get this club back up to the Premiership.

"I am not going to sit here and wallow in the negatives. Life is not about how many times you get put down, life is about how many times you jump up and how you react. It's another punch, it's one that has floored us, but as a group or an individual I am not going to let that stop me.