The Livingston boss was full of praise for The Jambos following the defeat

As Hearts beat Livingston 2-1 at The Set Fare Arena, Livingston boss, David Martindale was as gracious as ever in defeat. The Lions went into half time a goal up, but ended up losing their momentum in the second half.

Livingston midfielder, Lewis Smith opened the scoring as The Lions were the better team in the first 45. Derek McInnes made a tactical change at half time, bringing on Alexandros Kyziridis for Craig Halkett, in a master stroke which turned the game on its head.

Kyziridis crossed the ball in for Claudio Braga to head home just minutes after coming on. The Greek winger then went onto grab a goal himself, scoring in the 90th minute to send the 6,000 travelling Jambos absolutely wild. Despite the defeat, a scunnered David Martindale was still happy with how his Livingston side competed with the Jambos, as he thinks Derek McInnes’ men are one of the best teams in the country.

Martindale hails Hearts as ‘top-end’ Premiership opponents

In his post match press conference, the Livi boss said: “I say to the players, that’s the Premiership. I think, last year we'd have walked away with a 3-0 victory, playing with the kind of intensity of that application. You'd have walked away pretty comfortable. But you're now coming up against top-end premiership players, and I think that's where hearts will be.

“I think they'll be there, or thereabouts, definitely. We've never done enough to win the game ourselves, but we're feeling a wee bit sorry for ourselves, in the manner at how we lost the game.” The victory for Hearts is the second time already this season they’ve came up with a last minute winner away from home, as the Jambos keep finding a way to win, a trait very useful in domestic football.

The Livingston boss also hopes to make a few more signings before the end of the window. He said: “I'm pretty confident we can get something done. But I'd be happy if we could bring a centre-mid in and a full-back and maybe another one on top of that.”

Martindale claims referee was ‘card happy’

Young referee, Duncan Nicolson, gave nine yellow cards during the match, seven of which going to the hosts. As both teams were searching for the winner at the end, it felt as if every foul resulted in a caution. Regarding the referee’s performance, Martindale said: “I'll be honest, and I can only be honest.

“The ref's not the reason we lost the game, by the way but there was a lot of yellow cards for Livingston that seemed to not go the other way. So if you're going to be kind of card happy, I'm all right with that. But I think it's got to work both ways, and I didn't feel it felt like that today.

“I just thought every tackle we made seemed to be a yellow card, and that was disappointing. It was a wee bit of PTSD from the previous years.” Livingston now sit sixth in the table going into the International break.