The Kilmarnock manager has been left beaming after finding something out about the Hearts clash.

Derek McInnes knows what Hearts will be going through ahead of facing his Kilmarnock side - and a lack of Lawrence Shankland leaves him beaming.

The Killie boss is well aware of the strain of European adventures, with Neil Critchley’s team travelling to Rugby Park less than 72 hours after losing 2-0 to Copenhagen in the Conference League. Kilmarnock also met the Danish side in Europe this season, and were eliminated.

Kilmarnock - who beat the Jambos in Gorgie earlier this season - lost all of their domestic fixtures earlier this campaign after returning from European excursions to Bruges, Tromso and Copenhagen. McInnes predicts Hearts to be at a disadvantage for the Premiership clash in Ayrshire because of their travelling. He said: “That type of European fixture can take a lot out of you.

“We played in Copenhagen on a Thursday and then had to go to Pittodrie on the Sunday. Hearts have games through their legs now but I have always found that it helps if you are at home after a European game. The travel again, after travelling abroad, puts you at a wee disadvantage but Hearts have a good squad and plenty of bodies to choose from.

“Neil won’t be using that as an excuse but all managers will want to play a team off the back of a European game. That is just natural. You want to play a team who haven’t had a rest but regardless of whether Hearts are fresh or not, we have to be the team that catches fire and gets a strong performance.

“We beat them with a strong performance but we will need to turn up for 90 minutes on Sunday. Hearts have a clear way of playing under Neil. When Steven Naismith was the manager, they were flexible and had a lot of success doing that. Hearts have good players and they have a set way of playing under Neil.”

After a double vs Dundee last week, Hearts talisman Shankland has picked up a suspension and will miss the game, to McInnes’ delight. He added: “Lawrence scoring last Saturday was huge for Hearts as he was so important in them finishing third last season. So I am absolutely buzzing he is suspended this week!”