Derek McInnes explains Hearts' Harry Milne tactic and the joy of beating Rangers

Edinburgh club win at Ibrox for the first time since 2014

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek McInnes poured praise on Hearts after a 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox took them three points clear at the top of the Premiership. The Tynecastle head coach pulled off a historic result in Glasgow at a venue where the Edinburgh club had won just three times this Century. Lawrence Shankland scored twice and took the plaudits, but McInnes acclaimed a solid team performance.

Rangers fans turned on manager Russell Martin with chants of “Martin, Martin, get to F***” during the match, which was played in a toxic atmosphere. Both sets of supporters also engaged in a chorus of “You’re getting sacked in the morning”. The Ibrox support want the manager gone just weeks into his reign, but he refused to step down after the match. Rangers have failed to win any of their first five league matches, while Hearts are unbeaten with four wins and a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McInnes pointed out the mental benefit with several new signings experiencing the rare feeling of beating Rangers on their own turf. “It's a good reference for us in terms of the new lads and the lads that have been here a while,” said McInnes. “That’s what it takes to win at a place like Ibrox. Regardless of the circumstances, you've got to play well and we spoke before the game about trying to be something. Try to perform like you're used to winning here. That’s easy to say but mentally it was important that the players felt that they've got evidence of working here and winning here and having the confidence to do it and be bullish.

“I thought there was a good way about us in the first half in terms of, when we needed to defend and were low block, we were absolutely fine. Other than one Gassama shot, we just didn't count our distances and it was the one scare I felt in the first half. Then, when we had to get after Rangers, we wanted to try and take that opportunity to try and stop Rangers playing a natural game. So when it was from a deeper position from Rangers build, we worked so hard to try and knock them out of stride, add to the anxiety that was clearly in the ground and not let them enjoy it and make it more difficult for them to get up the pitch.

“I thought we'd done both sides really well. You can't be that for 90 minutes clearly but, when we did it, we did it really effectively. The good thing for me is also that,, when we turned the ball over, we looked after it prominently. We looked from a deeper position, we looked like a proper counter-attacking team. We had an absolute masterclass from Laurence Shankland in terms of leading the line. He was ably supported by everybody behind him, everybody played well today. But in terms of securing the ball and looking after it, his yardage will be through the roof as it always is.

“Sometimes I feel Lawrence runs a bit too much for his team and he's trying to do this job and that job. We needed him just to make sure that he was at first contact. Him and Braga as a pairing were outstanding in terms of giving us life and giving us a spark and giving us confidence and that kind of swagger at the top end of the pitch. Everybody joins in on the back of that, so it was a brilliant performance. I thought 1-0 at half-time was slightly harsh on us. I thought we'd maybe done enough to maybe go in with a second goal. We spoke at half-time, saying nobody can win here with a 45 minute performance, it has to be a 90-minutes-plus performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we got that in the main, other than maybe a 5-10 minute spell. We didn't quite get our distances right on that far side, big Oisin [McEntee] was struggling with his foot and it kind of stiffened up a wee bit at half-time. And Gassama off the left was causing one or two wee moments of anxiety. Once we made the changes, and obviously the Rangers changed shape, we negated that and it's good to have the answers like Michael [Steinwender] and Jamie [McCart] on the park.

“When[Stephen] Kingsley goes off, he has a bit of a cramp and it wasn't a sub we wanted to make. It was again a wee bit of a re-jigging, but I thought we looked like a proper counter-attacking team after that. [Elton] Kabangu was outstanding when he came on, he was exactly what we needed at that time. The second goal obviously gives us a bit of oxygen and it makes things so much more difficult for the Rangers after that.”

Rangers supporters quickly vented their fury in Martin’s direction once Shankland put Rangers in front. “Yeah, but it's always going to be like that here regardless. It's important that we just play our game,” replied McInnes. “A lot of people were asking me about the Rangers situation and whether it's a good time to play them or the rest of it. But their team is littered with good players. You've just got to concentrate on yourselves.

“We couldn't let our guard down today. We couldn't. We didn't want to give them too much encouragement and let them know that we were going to give them any opportunity. So it needed full concentration. The goal helps us at the right time and the second goal at the right time. Thankfully, we've managed to get the job done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to deploy Hearts left-back Harry Milne wide on the right of midfield was a major surprise but also a success. McInnes smirked when asked about it in the post-match press conference. “I think you lot [media] would have had a field day if that had backfired. I could already see it,” he said. “We spoke with Harry about it. We'd worked with him on it. I wanted a lefty to play in on the right. Coming here with [Sabah] Kajota, Kyziridis, Braga and two strikers, we're not quite there yet, I don't think.

“I think Rangers' left-hand side is their strongest side. The heat map and all their attacking play comes down to that side with Meghoma and Gassama, when he plays there. A lot of their best attacking threats come down that side so we almost went double full-back. But what we wanted Harry to be was, because Rangers play a higher line, and because we're playing with two strikers, a lefty coming in who can penetrate pretty quickly. A righty from the left in Kyziridis. That was the thinking. It's alright me thinking it. From the early part of the week, I thought Harry could do it. If you have to sell it to him there’s probably no point but he said he'd played there loads when he was younger. He understood the reason we were doing it, and threw himself into it. He was terrific.”

McInnes admitted empathy with Martin’s predicament as Rangers fans left their manager in no doubt that they want him sacked. “More than a bit of empathy, a lot,” said McInnes. “I didn't like that today. It's so unfair on the manager there. I don't like it at all. He is a fine man, he's a fine manager. Especially clubs this size, when results don't always come, it's more than just the manager for me. That's tough on him. It's early on in the season.

“He's a new manager like myself at Hearts. If we were still sitting towards the bottom end of the table and integrating loads of players and trying to implement what we want to do, you'd be asking for that sort of understanding. As managers, that's all we ask for. He's a fine manager, as I said, and I didn't enjoy that part of it at all. I enjoyed my team, but it was hard not to ignore that. It was hard not to have empathy.”