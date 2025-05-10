The Kilmarnock manager is one of the contenders to become Hearts’ next boss.

Derek McInnes has responded to questioning over becoming the next Hearts manager.

The Kilmarnock boss is one of the candidates the Tynecastle club are looking at to replace sacked head coach Neil Critchley. Assistant Paul Sheerin took press duties midweek as the Rugby Park side prepared for their Premiership clash with Dundee, Liam Fox taking interim charge of Hearts in Gorgie against Motherwell.

On BBC Sportsound, it was teased that McInnes would address the situation surrounding Hearts job at the end of their game at Rugby Park, and has now been asked about his thoughts on the vacancy at Hearts. He said there has been no contact between the clubs and that he’s had too much to occupy himself, with Killie going on to beat Dundee and secure their safety.

McInnes responded: "I hear all the speculation but there's been no contact from club to club as far as I'm aware. It's hard for me to say anything other than that. The fact there's been no contact from club to club. There's been a lot of speculation but we've had far too much to occupy ourselves with. I've been focused on making sure we're alright. I love this club, it's given me so many highlights and I'm really enjoying days like today. They make it worthwhile. If anything's to change with that it's not in my control.”

He added: “It wasn't straightforward, the heat played a factor but I think the boys worked extremely hard. The games against Dundee are always dramatic, you're never quite there, but I thought we were worthy winners. Three goals should always be enough to win a home game, thankfully it was today, but it could have been so much more. Sometimes you're looking to just stick the knife in and get that comfortable victory and at 3-1 we thought we were there but credit to Dundee for fighting back. The season is maybe finishing at the wrong time for us because we actually look like we're getting stronger. Today was all about winning, it's a real highlight seeing the fans and how much it meant."

Sheerin had said midweek: “In football, people move on and it’s constantly changing and evolving. I’d like to think that the club are always in a position to be ready if anything was to happen. Managers get sacked, managers move on to better things, so there’s always evolution in the game and I’m sure the club will be prepared if they have to be for that eventuality. I’m sure they will be in a position to bring someone else in and move on.

“That’s constant - every club moves on if they need to. We will just see how that develops, obviously. I'm certainly not surprised. Like you say, it is speculation and I just read what is printed and take what comes from that. But all of it is absolutely no surprise whatsoever. The job he did up in Aberdeen - they are clubs similar in stature, Aberdeen and Hearts - so it doesn’t surprise me that he's linked to it.”