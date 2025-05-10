Some of the latest Hearts news items heading into the latest Premiership match.

Hearts have three games before the season ends and a final eight days of action starts at home to Motherwell.

A victory would mathematically secure their place in the Premiership next season after interim head coach Liam Fox guided the club to a 3-1 away victory at Ross County last time out. It moved Hearts eight points clear of the 11th-placed side occupying the relegation play-off spot with nine left to play for.

Meanwhile, the hunt for a new manager is continuing in a week where Tony Bloom’s investment proposal has been put on the table. Here are some of the latest headlines regarding Hearts ahead of the game against Motherwell.

Pundit spots Derek McInnes clue

One name who Tynecastle officials view as a strong contender for the job, as the Evening News reported this week, is Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes. Assistant Paul Sheerin had press conference duties ahead of the game against Dundee and pundit Peter Grant thinks that’s a telling clue on where he stands on the Hearts interest.

The former Celtic and Scotland player said on Go Radio: “You maybe look at it and say, who's got the best stats in Scotland? Who knows the Scottish game? And Derek will be right up there. If not at the top outside, obviously Brendan Rodgers, you're saying to yourself, well, Derek McInnes will be at the top of that.

“Stephen Robinson's done phenomenal at St Mirren, but the big giveaway for me is when I think it was Sheerin that had done the press conference the other day there. Usually you can face up if there's nothing going on. You know the questions that's going to be asked, you can bat it away and say, well, I’m not answering that and I’ll talk about the team. I could understand the reason. If you look at Derek's success at Aberdeen, what he's done with Kilmarnock, he'll have a big percentage of wins and whatever they're looking for.”

Former Hearts player makes move

Ex striker Craig Wighton has made a permanent switch to Montrose on a two year deal. He was released by Dunfermline Athletic earlier this week, who he joined initially from Hearts, and spent some of the second half of this season on loan at Links Park. Manager Stewart Petrie said: “We are absolutely delighted to have got this deal over the line. As soon as we heard Craig was being released from East End Park, we saw a huge opportunity to bring a player of his quality to the Club. “Having both played at the highest level and won titles brings invaluable experience and know-how to the dressing room, and in the short time Craig has been with us on loan, we have seen a glimpse of what he can produce on the pitch, all of which really excites me looking forward to next season.”

Wighton said: “I’m delighted to be here for the next two years. Ever since I arrived everyone connected with the Club has made me feel at home. I’ve enjoyed my short spell and as soon as the Manager spoke to me about making it permanent, I was eager to get it done. There’s a good group of players here so there’s no reason why we can’t kick on and have a successful season next year.”