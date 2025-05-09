The Steelmen are the latest challenge for Hearts in the Premiership.

Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer has heaped praise on the Hearts support ahead of their weekend meeting.

Victory for the home side at Tynecastle would mathematically secure their place in the Premiership, with an eight point gap on 11th placed Ross County with three games to go. The visitors secured their place in the Premiership by beating Dundee last time out and Wimmer’s side have seventh as their goal over the next week or so.

He has already come up against Hearts once, a 0-0 draw before the split. Liam Fox remains the interim head coach in Gorgie with a permanent successor to Neil Critchley not yet appointed.

Motherwell verdict on Hearts

For the German boss at Motherwell, he expects an all action Hearts team to meet his side at the weekend, with Tynecastle’s renowned atmosphere created by the fans giving him a level of excitement. He said: “A tough challenge. I'm really looking forward to this game because I think Hearts, for me, is a very good team. The stadium is fantastic. The ground is fantastic. I think the atmosphere would be fantastic. So, it's a good game.

“Both teams can play free, with a good feeling. Hopefully, it's a good game also for the spectators and we will bring a good performance. I'm always motivated. As I said before, it's a fantastic game and a fantastic stadium and a fantastic team. I think it's not the job to motivate players. If you're not motivated, you have the wrong job. If you can play football in the stadium, then you can make this challenge against Hearts.

“You can defend seventh place, you have an aim. We have the aim to collect as many points as possible. This is our aim. We have the responsibility also for the fans to give everything the last three games and, we want to give everything. We have players I want to see on the pitch now also and to get minutes on the pitch. I expect that we give everything.”

Tynecastle target

In terms of the players, goalkeeper Aston Oxborough insists Motherwell want a victory to get closer to their seventh spot aim. He said: I think the manager alluded to winning the bottom half, which is the aim. There’s a big game on Saturday that won’t determine it but will have a big sway, so we’re just looking to get as many points as we can and implement the style for next season. All games are great to play in, especially when you haven’t played for a few months, and I know I’m looking forward to it. I’m sure the boys will be, as well.

“From what I’ve seen it has been exciting, I think the high energy style of play he’s trying to implement is great. It hasn’t gone perfectly smooth, but I think there have been glimpses of it, hopefully we can continue with that and really kick on with it.”