The star now admits he is in a state of uncertainty after claiming Hearts interest came during January.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kilmarnock’s Danny Armstrong says Hearts had a strong interest in him during January’s transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Armstrong has opened up on the interest ahead of Kilmarnock’s latest game against Dundee. He says that while he did feel that Hearts were keen to sign him, his thinking at the time was it was better to remain at Rugby Park.

Danny Armstrong on Hearts interest

The Killie star said: “[The Hearts interest] was strong. It was what it was, just what everyone thought it was. My decision was that I wanted to stay at Kilmarnock, and that was that at the time. I was in touch with the gaffer, and we were absolutely fine over everything. I kept in touch with everyone, and it was just about staying focused. That’s what I decided to do.”

Still out of contract, Armstrong admits it is an uncertain time where he needs to make the best possible decision for him and his family. He said: “[I want to be] at the highest level possible, wherever that may be. That’s not to say it’s not here. It‘s not saying it’s somewhere else. You see thousands of players do it. I’ll sit down at the end of the season, look at the options, talk to my family and manager, and then see what happens.

“It’s obviously a scary time. I’ve got a young family, so I need to take my time and make the right decision. I’m 27 now, and I need to do what’s right. I’ve played from League 1 up to the Premiership here, and it’s hard to compare different levels. I wouldn’t like to put a limit on my ability or a ceiling on where I could play. If the chances come, wherever it may be, I would try to prove myself at that level. I’ll see what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilmarnock future stance

Armstrong also rejected a new contract offer from Kilmarnock. He added: “At the time, it was just the contract that got put in front of me was… I spoke to the club, and I’ve always kept in contact with the gaffer. It’s just about seeing what comes at the end of the season, even if it’s from Kilmarnock and whatever it is. Seeing if there’s an offer to be put down.

“There hasn’t been a new offer since the last one. Me and the gaffer have always been clear on that. We’ll talk when it’s secure and we just focus on football. It’s not outside distractions, just focusing on my game and the team. I’ve been here since 2021, so four years now. I’ve played through not being selected to playing every minute. I think I’ve missed only a handful of games, which I’m very proud of. I’m proud of what I’ve contributed here.

“If, when I sit down at the end of the season, staying is the right option, I’ll have no hesitation. I’ve got great friends here, I’m close with the staff. It’s a wonderful place to be. But I won’t decide today or tomorrow. The focus is fully on the next three games, that’s the main thing, and then I’ll decide after a bit of a break.”