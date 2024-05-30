Saving Ross County from relegation is the latest success for a local Highland hero

Dingwall shares little in common with 1940s New York. There are no skyscrapers, gangs or mafia in rural Ross-shire. There is a Godfather, although not one in the mould of Don Corleone. Don Cowie is the town’s famous son upon whose every word its inhabitants hang.

Saving the local football team from relegation has that effect. Ross County’s 6-1 aggregate victory over Raith Rovers in the Premiership play-off final further endeared this local hero to the community. Cowie is Dingwall born and bred, attended Dingwall Academy and watched his father - also Don - play for County during their humble Highland League days. He also enjoyed two spells there as a player, became captain and then assistant manager. Now he calls the shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His ‘interim manager’ title will change to permanent and he is already planning another survival operation next year. Cowie is certainly a very different Don to Corleone, harnessing people with courtesy and consideration. It is one of the reasons his work paid off since February when he assumed the reins from Derek Adams. Having played in the English Premier League, worked under some household British football names and won 10 Scotland caps, Cowie is the man everyone in Dingwall respects and looks up to.

His heritage there is undoubtedly an advantage. “It’s important to use that,” he says, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “I said when I came in that this is about the whole football club coming together. That’s what we need to be in the top flight. Being from the area, you live it and see it every day. You go to the local shop and you meet people who want to talk about the club. My daughters go to school in Dingwall. There is no hiding place.

“You know what it means to everyone for Ross County to be in the Premiership. That maybe adds a bit of pressure with those demands but I knew that coming into the role. I was very comfortable with it. I knew what could happen by being successful and achieving our Premiership status again. You’ve just got to embrace it and that’s what the whole area has done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embrace it and celebrate it, but not to uncontrollable levels of euphoria. Cowie’s career included spells at Highland rivals Inverness, plus Watford, Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic and Hearts before he finished back where he started with his home town club. Never at any point did he lose focus or perspective, even amid enormous successes like helping Cardiff gain promotion to England’s Premier League.

This achievement is no different, even though it’s his first in management. He remains measured and composed. “We beat Rangers before the split and I didn’t get too excited because I know how quickly football changes. Two weeks later, we lost away at Livingston,” he explains. “As the person leading the group, it’s important to be consistent with how you act and conduct yourself. It’s maybe a strength of mine that I don’t get too up or down. I was the same as a player.

“I was naturally delighted on Sunday because we did what we set out to do by staying in the league. It was important we celebrated it. There isn’t a trophy or anything but it’s a real challenge for us to be in the Premiership. We are up against massive clubs every year so let’s celebrate it. That’s 11 out of 12 years in the top flight. I used to come to the stadium 35 years ago when we had a wooden stand surrounded by grass banks. I realise how far this club has come and what it achieves by punching above its weight.

READ MORE: Naismith exclusively opens up on life at Hearts

“When I took over, we were in a precarious position. We’d just lost 5-0 away to Motherwell and Livingston were on our coat-tails at the bottom of the league. It was just about bringing a calmness to the group and getting their confidence back. It’s easy saying that, results help. I knew from working with the players for the last couple of years that there was quality and character in the dressing room. As assistant manager, you are the link between players and manager so that enabled me to build a rapport with them. Maybe I knew what buttons needed pushed. I’m really proud of the way they embraced me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like any Godfather, Cowie will do things his way going forward. His coaching ambitions are no less fierce than his playing ones were. Ross County are restricted by location and budget when compared to the rest of the Premiership clubs, however their manager will never feel inferior.

“The first goal always has to be staying in the league. History tells us it’s a challenge,” he says. “I was assistant manager in 2022 when we managed to finish in the top six. Hibs and Aberdeen finished in the bottom six that year, so a lot of things have to go your way for that to happen. Look at what St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Dundee did this year. You need to take inspiration from that but also have a realism at the same time.

“Keeping our Premiership status is the priority. Then you start to look beyond that. Can you then finish top of the bottom six? Then you might get the odd year where you sneak into the top six. It’s all about being realistic.”

Reality marks Cowie out as an ideal candidate to oversee the task. County’s favourite son made good in England working with high-profile coaches, all of whom left an imprint on him. “I’ve learned off some very good managers and coaches. I always tried to learn from every one of them, whether it’s something you agree with or not. It moulds how you want to look as a coach or manager in future,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I worked with Brendan Rodgers, who was my manager at Watford, and I saw how important man-management skills were. I worked under Malky Mackay as a player at three different clubs and saw the value of organisation skills on and off the pitch. Beyond that, I had Sean Dyche as my assistant manager at Watford. You see the passion he has for football.”

Cowie’s passion burns deep, even if it looks understated on the surface. He is his own man with his own ideas for Ross County. Dingwall’s own Godfather is now ready to lead from the top.