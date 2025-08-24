The former Hearts, Watford and Wigan Athletic midfielder has agreed to step down as boss of the Championship outfit.

Ross County have parted company with former Hearts midfielder Don Cowie with the Championship club and the 42-year old in agreement over the decision.

Cowie had been in charge of the Staggies, where he also ended his playing career, since February 2024. He took over initially on an interim basis from Derek Adams and then permanently after their relegation play-off victory over Raith Rovers which kept them in the Scottish Premiership at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

However, he couldn’t repeat that achievement in his first full season in charge at the Highland club as they finished 11th in the table and were beaten by Livingston in last season’s play-offs. Despite dropping down to the second tier, County opted to stick with the one time Watford, Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City star in their bid to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Things got off to a shaky start as they could only manage a 1-1 draw away to League Two side Stranraer in their Premier Sports Cup group stage opener with the Blues picking up the bonus point by winning the penalty shoot-out. County went on to beat Queen of the South 1-0 and hammer Edinburgh City 8-0 but a 3-1 home defeat to Championship rivals Partick Thistle ensure they were eliminated from the cup.

The Scottish Championship season is now three rounds in and the Staggies have only managed to pick up a single point which came from a 2-2 draw in their opening day bout away to Airdrieonians. That might not seem like a bad result on paper but the visitors held a 2-0 lead up until the 78th minute before the Dimaonds came back to earn a point.

They then lost 1-0 away to fellow title hopefuls St Johnstone, who finished bottom of the Premiership last season, and 3-1 at home to Partick Thistle this weekend. That defeat proved to be the final straw for both the club and Cowie himself, who spoke about the mutual decision for him to step down in the club’s official statement.

What former Hearts midfielder Don Cowie said after agreeing to step down as Ross County manager

He said: “Unfortunately, the start to our Championship season hasn’t been up to the standard to which we all expected. After conversations with the board, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of the club that I would leave my position as manager.

"I believe the club has a squad of players capable of achieving its goal of returning to the Premiership, and I wish them the very best for the season ahead. In two spells I have spent over 15 years playing, coaching and managing this fantastic football club, and it has been an absolute privilege.

"A big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me throughout my time at the club, and in particular Roy Macgregor and Steven Ferguson, who I’m very grateful to for the opportunity I was given. Wishing the Staggies every success moving forward.”

Ross County Chief Executive, Steven Ferguson, said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to express our gratitude to Don. He has conducted himself with great integrity throughout his tenure and has played an important role in developing both the squad and the culture of the football club.

"We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career. The Board will meet in the coming days to discuss the best way forward and will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new manager as soon as possible.

"An interim coaching arrangement will be confirmed in due course."The focus of everyone at the club remains on securing our position in the Scottish Premiership; no further comment will be made at this time."

