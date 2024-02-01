Dundee vs Hearts latest injury news with seven out of action

Hearts will face Dundee once again as they continue to lead the best of the rest pack in third place. Dundee, however, will be seeking revenge after surrendering a 2-0 lead at Tynecastle to lose 3-2 to the Jambos.

Steven Naismith's new loan star Dexter Lembikisa impressed immediately, scoring the second of Hearts' three goals against the Dens Park side and the ex-Scotland striker will hope the Wolves right-wing-back can once again bring the impact to Dundee this weekend.

The Jambos will, however, continue to be without several fan favourites with two key figures continuing to be plagued by long term injuries. Since returning from his ACL injury this season, Liam Boyce has remained cautious and has picked up several niggles while it was only a few weeks on the pitch before Barrie McKay was back in the treatment room with a knee injury.

Ahead of this weekend's fixture, here is the latest news from both Gorgie and Dundee camps...

