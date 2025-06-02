Steven Pressley appointed head coach at Dens Park ahead of the 2025/26 season

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee today named former Hearts captain Steven Pressley as their new head coach. The 51-year-old is currently on holiday in the Far East but will cut the trip short after accepting an offer to take charge at Dens Park. He will work with Dundee’s newly-appointed technical manager, David Longwell, and technical director, Gordon Strachan.

Pressley left his role as head of individual player development at English Premier League club Brentford last week. “After careful consideration, I’ve decided it’s time for a new challenge in my career,” he told the official Brentford website. “I leave the club having formed some great friendships, great memories, and also being appreciative of the opportunity to work with some highly-skilled people, which has allowed me to learn and grow as a person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee sacked former head coach Tony Docherty at the end of the season after finishing 10th in the Scottish Premiership. Pressley arrives to resume a managerial career which began at Falkirk in 2010. He then moved to Coventry City, Fleetwood Town, Cypriot side Pafos and Carlisle United. He then spent four years at Brentford but has been keen to return to front-line management.

Dundee managing director John Nelms acclaimed the appointment on the club’s official website. “We are delighted to welcome Steven Pressley as the new head coach of Dundee Football Club,” he said. “Steven has spent the last four years at English Premier League club Brentford and brings with him a shared core value of player development and a rounded approach to winning football.

“Steven will be installing a framework that delivers on the messaging that the senior players and the development players are one effective team. This will bring success to Dundee Football Club on and off the park. Welcome to the club, Steven, and we are looking forward to many successful campaigns.

“We are also excited to welcome David Longwell as the new technical manager of Dundee Football Club. David comes to us with a long and productive history in the development of players both north and south of the border. Player development has always been at the forefront of our club, and with the amount of young emerging talent, it is important that the restructuring of the football department will emphasise this even more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His main role will be working alongside technical director Gordon Strachan and head coach Steven Pressley to ensure the concentrated development of the individual player. David will also have additional roles within the first team set-up. Welcome to the club, David, and we are looking forward to many successes in the future.”

Celtic, Rangers, Coventry, Hearts and Dundee United among Pressley’s former clubs

As a player, Pressley joined Hearts on a free transfer from Dundee United in 1998. He was appointed captain by then-manager Craig Levein in 2001 and remained a key player at Tynecastle Park until 2006, when he joined Celtic. He had emerged as a teenager at Rangers and also played for Coventry, the Danish side Randers as well as Falkirk.

The central defender also won 32 Scotland international caps and captained his country on two of those occasions. In September 2006, he played against Lithuania to surpass Bobby Walker’s 91-year record as Hearts’ most-capped Scotland player. That record remain with Pressley until Craig Gordon, his former Tynecastle colleague, surpassed it when he won his 33rd Scotland cap as a Hearts player in 2021.

Pressley joined the Scotland international coaching staff under George Burley in 2008, even though he continued playing until 2009. He is now set for a different challenge after spending most of the last 12 years of his life in England.

READ MORE: Hearts transfer update