The 25-year-old is out of contract this summer, which means he is available to join a new club without a transfer fee or sign a pre-contract agreement.

Hearts officials were understood to be planning pre-contract discussions with the player this month. Dundee United, along with Aberdeen and Hibs, are also aware of the former Ayr United forward’s contract situation, with Livingston boss David Martindale admitting last week that he fully expects Forrest to move on this summer.

United boss Tam Courts says his club has not formally offered a deal to any upcoming free agents, but that will soon change now that their top six place is secure.

Courts said: “The one thing I can say, having left a recruitment meeting on Tuesday, is that we haven’t made any formal pre-contract offers to any players.

“There will be players who are of interest and we will be speaking to agents and representatives. Because we have a little bit more of a lead-in time, we are being proactive with our recruitment.”

Forrest, brother of Celtic winger James, has developed into a key player since arriving from Ayr United in the summer 2020.

Livingston have done all they can to persuade Forrest to stay after tabling a new contract offer. Although Martindale has not given up hope, he expects him to move on.