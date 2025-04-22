Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The striker is on loan at Hearts after signing on loan in the winter transfer window.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elton Kabangu is prepared to be critical of himself after Hearts disappointment - as he provided an update on his future.

The forward is on loan from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise until the end of the season. He has scored eight goals with two assists in 15 games for the club, featuring on Saturday as Neil Critchley’s side suffered a 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Aberdeen after extra time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Steinwender was sent off in the first half before Cammy Devlin was shown a controversial second yellow by referee John Beaton. It’s a disappointing result that comes amid a tough season for the club, where they have missed out on the Premiership’s top six during Kabangu’s time in Gorgie.

Hearts disappointment

Earlier in the campaign, a draw with minnows Petrocub had them exit the Conference League at the league phase section. That feeling of disappointment is becoming too repetitive for Kabangu’s liking who insists he and his teammates must be critical in order to find more joyous moments.

He told the Evening News: “I think we deserved maybe more than the late goal. We started the game very well, strong team for my feeling and for us as a feeling. So it sucks, it sucks and it's repetitive, a little bit this season. It happens on crucial games, Saturday, last week, two weeks ago, so it's painful again. And yeah, it sucks. It sucks.

“Saturday we were there from the first minute until that red card. We were the better team, we created the most chances. And we really felt that this game was our game. So it's frustrating because of that we have to make changes, we have to make choices. How are we going to change the plan?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because our plan was clear, to push them high. I think it's unlucky, it's a very unlucky red card, first of all. Because, for example, Saturday it's Michael, he was playing an outstanding game until that red card. So it's also a little bit of luck. The luck was not on our side this game and in the last games. So yeah, it's also about luck. We need to go and get that luck as well. I will not complain about the referees. I have to be critical to myself, to my team. Because we can do better and we will do better in the future, for sure.”

Hearts future latest

Steinwender and Devlin have been left gutted but Kabangu and co inside the Hearts dressing room are keen to pick them up. He said: “Obviously it was not easy for the guys. But yeah, it's part of the game and even when we are in our lowest, we need to stay positive, to continue to work, to work, to work, to get the club where they deserve to be. And the fans, they came today with 20,000. We have to do it for them.”

In announcing his exit, RUSG stated ‘there is a buy option included in the deal.’ Kabangu says any talk of what comes after his loan has been shelved until after the post split fixtures end. He added: “I've said it a lot of times, I'm happy to be here. I enjoyed the club, I enjoyed my team-mates, the staff, the direction, the fans. So what happens in the future, we will see this after the five games.”