Elton Kabangu to Hearts update as transfer reaches a crucial stage

Belgian striker is set for a move to Tynecastle

Union Saint-Gilloise striker Elton Kabangu has verbally agreed terms to join Hearts on loan when the January transfer window opens, the Edinburgh News can reveal. Talks between the clubs are almost concluded as Tynecastle officials push to fly Kabangu to Edinburgh and process his registration with the Scottish Football Association.

Provided paperwork goes through on time, he could make his Hearts debut against Motherwell on Thursday. The 26-year-old Belgian wants regular first-team football during the second half of the season and is ready to step into a relegation fight in Gorgie. He has fallen out of the team at USG and scored once in 13 appearances this season. Most of those were as a substitute.

A loan move to Hearts until the end of the campaign would give Kabangu an opportunity to rejuvenate his career. The British entrepreneur Tony Bloom is a shareholder at USG and is also currently in talks about investing in Hearts. Both clubs use the football data firm Jamestown Analytics, who identified Kabangu for Union in summer 2023 following a productive season at the Dutch club Willem II.

He can play as a centre-forward or out wide, but Hearts intend to use him as a striker to ease some of the burden on 17-year-old James Wilson. Head coach Neil Critchley was careful not to name Kabangu when asked about talks reaching a crucial stage, but he did confirm that the club were pressing to sign a new player in time for the first fixture of 2025 at Tynecastle on Thursday.

“We're hopeful. We're working extremely hard behind the scenes,” Critchley told the Edinburgh News. “Over the next 48-72 hours, we'd hope to step forward with one player and hopefully we could get him in the building ASAP.”