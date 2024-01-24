English clubs watching Alex Cochrane but Hearts demand a significant transfer fee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts defender Alex Cochrane is generating interest from England as the January transfer window approaches an end, but the Edinburgh club would only consider selling for a significant transfer fee.

Burnley and Blackburn Rovers are among several clubs credited with looking at the 23-year-old Englishman, whose contract at Tynecastle Park expires in summer 2025. Hearts are not keen to let Cochrane leave as he has been one of their most influential players so far this season.

The Edinburgh News has learned that it would take a minimum offer of £2m to even begin negotiations for Cochrane. He remains a regular starter in head coach Steven Naismith's team and anyone looking to lure him away would need to come forward with serious money.

That would be the starting point if any genuine transfer talks were to take place. The left-back has been a steady performer in maroon since arriving on a permanent move from Brighton and Hove Albion in summer 2022. He signed a three-year contract having spent the previous season on loan at Hearts.

Midfielders Andy Halliday and Alex Lowry have already left Gorgie in this window, with right-back Dexter Lembikisa arriving on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He scored his first goal for Hearts in Tuesday night's enthralling 3-2 win against Dundee.