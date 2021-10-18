EPL side linked with move for ex-Hearts star Aaron Hickey
Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Aaron Hickey.
The former Hearts star has been impressing in Serie A with Bologna.
Still only 19, the full-back has started all eight of his side’s matches in the league this season, scoring twice.
His form has prompted interest from England and Villa, according to the Scottish Sun.
Hickey has settled well in Emilia-Romagna even after some testing moments last season following his £1.5million move from Hearts. He played 12 times before injury ended his season early.
