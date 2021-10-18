EPL side linked with move for ex-Hearts star Aaron Hickey

Aaron Hickey has impressed for Bologna FC in Serie A this season. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)

The former Hearts star has been impressing in Serie A with Bologna.

Still only 19, the full-back has started all eight of his side’s matches in the league this season, scoring twice.

His form has prompted interest from England and Villa, according to the Scottish Sun.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hickey has settled well in Emilia-Romagna even after some testing moments last season following his £1.5million move from Hearts. He played 12 times before injury ended his season early.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.