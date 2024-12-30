Error over Hearts penalty confirmed by the Scottish FA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key decision in Sunday’s match at Ross County was not correct

The Scottish Football Association have confirmed that Hearts were wrongly denied a penalty-kick during the second half of Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Ross County. The SFA’s key match incidents panel reviewed footage of Michee Efete’s foul on the Tynecastle defender James Penrice and concluded that the infringement did take place inside the box.

Referee Ross Hardie pointed to the spot at the time of the incident on 52 minutes with Hearts leading 2-0. He then rescinded the penalty award after a lengthy VAR touchline review. Hardie instead gave Hearts a free-kick outside the area because he felt Efete’s foul began outside the box but did not continue inside. The KMI panel voted by a 4-1 majority that the County player did continue impeding Penrice as the Hearts full-back entered the penalty area.

“The panel discussed this decision at length,” read the KMI panel’s notes on the incident. “The majority (4:1) agreed with the initial onfield decision. The four panellist agreed an initial foul had occurred outside of the penalty area, however they believed there was a further foul committed inside the penalty area and the original decision should have stood. One panel member agreed with the VAR intervention as the initial foul was outside the penalty area and in their opinion nothing punishable took place after this.”

The panel also concluded that Liam Boyce’s goal was correctly disallowed because the Northern Irishman was in an offside position as Blair Spittal struck the free-kick from which he scored a rebound. “The panel unanimously agreed that the onfield onside decision was incorrect. The panel highlighted VAR was correct to intervene and disallow the goal for offside,” read the KMI panel’s notes.

Hearts led 2-0 in Dingwall through a double by 17-year-old striker James Wilson. However, Josh Nisbet’s 97th minute strike and Jordan White’s equaliser two minutes later rescued a point for the hosts, leaving Hearts 11th in the Premiership table.

