Euan Henderson: Hearts boss Robbie Neilson reveals plan for in-form striker

The 22-year-old Riccarton academy graduate has scored in all three of the Jambos’ four pre-season matches so far and Neilson has confirmed that he deserves to be in the first-team squad and won’t be sent out on loan again.

Henderson spent the majority of last season on loan at League One Alloa Athletic, scoring 17 goals in 29 appearances, but also signed a contract extension in February which keeps him at Tynecastle Park until next summer.

He has impressed during pre-season, scoring goals against FC Europa, Spartans and Bonnyrigg Rose.

Hearts striker Euan Henderson has made an impressive start to pre-season with three goals in four games. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

“Hendo will stay right through,” Neilson told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We have 26 games before the World Cup break [in November], so Hendo will stay with this group because he’s been developing. He’s been at Alloa and scored a lot of goals. He’s come in this pre-season and scored goals. The kid needs a chance.”

Henderson is expected to provide back-up for Liam Boyce, but Hearts are still looking for another striker to add firepower and depth to the squad for what will be a heavy 2022/23 schedule.

“We’re still on the hunt,” confirmed Neilson. “We’re still looking to get one in and hopefully one will turn up that can improve the squad.