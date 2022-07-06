During their search so, Hearts have handed out trials to attacking players but Neilson admits they haven't quite found what they are looking for just yet.

However, with clubs in England and in Europe also beginning to make their own returns to pre-season training, trying to bring in a new forward has been made even more difficult.

Liam Boyce is now backed up by Euan Henderson, who was out on loan at Alloa last season but has featured during pre-season matches. Josh Ginnelly has also played through the middle but his more natural position is right wing. That means a new striker is a priority.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage are looking for a striker. Picture: Ross MacDonald / SNS

Neilson tested out a trialist up front in the final 30 minutes of Hearts' 1-0 friendly win away to Spartans. While he failed to make a breakthrough against a well-organised Spartans team he will be given another shot to impress at the weekend.

Nelson explained: "We are still trying but it is quite difficult. We have had a few in but they have not been quite what we are looking for. Teams are starting to come back in England and abroad and they are looking to sign people so we are pushed down the pecking order.

“It is difficult in every window because everyone wants a striker so it is hard.