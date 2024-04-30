Hearts have had a number of impressive performers this season.

European football will come with a financial boost - and Lawrence Shankland believes that could help the club attract a higher calibre of player.

Steven Naismith’s side have impressed this campaign and look destined to finish third in the Premiership. That could be guaranteed even if they suffer defeat against Celtic on Saturday, as Kilmarnock losing to Rangers would leave them needing to make up an uncatchable 11-point gap with nine left to play for.

Finishing third will clinch a Europa League play-off spot, which at worse will bring a Europa Conference League place beyond Halloween in the revamped UEFA competition. That all comes with a lucrative seven-figure boost and Shankland reckons it could be used to upgrade the squad which has already delivered good results.

He said: “The finances from the European campaign will help the club, guaranteed group stage football looks close and if we can get that done, that’ll help the club as a whole, maybe in attracting better players.

“I’m sure the club will have a plan in the way they want to move forward. For me personally, if I’m a part of that everybody will be pulling in the same direction and looking to improve on what we’ve done this year.

What Hearts also want to do is add silverware to their trophy cabinet. The 2012 Scottish Cup final was the last time they achieved such glory, as they lost both the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals to Rangers this season.

There’s some regrets but Shankland takes a measured view. He added: “Of course, you want to win trophies but it’s not as if Hearts win them all the time and we’ve just missed out over the past two years.

“It’s been a long time since there have been trophies at Hearts and we obviously found it difficult in the two semis.