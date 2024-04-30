Steven Naismith addresses Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin's value

Steven Naismith today lauded Cammy Devlin’s value to Hearts following the Australian’s outstanding display against Kilmarnock on Saturday. The Tynecastle head coach was effusive in praise of Devlin as he explained why the midfielder’s energy inspired others around him.

Not always an automatic first-pick at Hearts under Naismith, Devlin has made the starting line-up for the last four games. He played his part in wins over St Mirren and Livingston before the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers and then Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Rugby Park.

His performance at the weekend was one of his strongest of the season. Instructed to make attacking runs in the inside-right channel, he caused the Kilmarnock defence constant problems and hit the crossbar with a shot during the first half. Naismith said the player’s pressing and tenacious approach were also crucial.

"I thought some of his runs were brilliant, they were really good,” the head coach told the Edinburgh News. “Then there are wee moments where he slips back into being a No.6 and wants to go and look for the ball. I thought the intelligence of his runs were fantastic. He was really unlucky to either get an assist or a goal with some of his movement. He caused Kilmarnock loads of problems in the first half.

"You talk about energy. Cammy setting off triggers to press was also really good. That can go unnoticed, or as a player you can feel it isn't valued. However, there is so much value in it because it brings people with you and it drags people. If you are willing to go and somebody sees you going, they decide: 'I'm going to just take off and press as well.'”

Hearts’ collective energy stood out at the weekend as they dominated much of the game without sourcing a winning goal. Naismith explained that many of his players still look and feel fresh despite edging towards the end of a demanding campaign.

"Within the squad, we have rotated enough and that's why we change players around during three-game weeks,” he said. “Depending on who we are playing, that pushes you to change some players. Overall, the energy has been brilliant. The disappointment last week [after the semi-final] is one thing but we are driven. Everybody wants to play.