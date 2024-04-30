The 2023/24 Scotland PFA Player of the Year award will be given out soon - before that, let’s take a look at every winner of the coveted prize since 1991 and who they played for at the time.

Since 1991, only one player outside of Celtic and Rangers has won the PFA Player of the Year award. On top of this, it has not been bestowed upon a Hibs or Hearts player at any point in history. As such, if Lawrence Shankland were to win the award, it would be an historic moment for clubs in Edinburgh. Can he beat out the stern competition?