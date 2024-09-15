Hearts were beaten 2-0 away at Celtic. It has been a tough start to the new season for Steven Naismith’s side and they are yet to win in their first five fixtures as they sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

As for Hibs, they won 2-0 at home to Kilmarnock this weekend. That result will be a big confidence boost for David Gray’s side as they look to hit some form now following their return from the recent international break.