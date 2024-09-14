Kuharevich celebrates making it 1-0 with team-mate - and assist provider - Marvin Ekpiteta. | SNS Group

Myko opener set Hibs on way before Boyle secured victory

Victorious Hibs boss David Gray admitted that the entire Easter Road fan base needed the “huge” release provided by today’s first win of the Scottish Premiership season – thanks to Myko Kuharevich breaking the tension with a goal late in the first half. The home side went on to beat St Johnstone 2-0, with substitute Martin Boyle also on the scoresheet in a game that saw fellow replacement Junior Hoilett make a major impact.

Gray said the opener, just as fans were beginning to lose patience, was vital, admitting: “It was a huge goal. I think it was a huge goal for the players and for just the stadium in general. I think we were a wee bit edgy, a wee bit lethargic in certain situations.

“We could have showed a little bit more composure on the ball and I think you've seen that when the goal went in, we came out second half, really settled us down and the boys showed a lot more quality and composure on the ball and just looked a bit freer and a bit looser, which was great to see. I think the subs coming on as well really helped us at the right time and it was a real collective performance. So I'm delighted with it.

“It's great to finally get that three points and more importantly a clean sheet as well. I think that's something that we take a lot of pride in as well for how hard we've worked at.

“I think the manner in which we've done it as well. It's not as if we just stumbled across the line to try and get that clean sheet I'm delighted with the manner in which we've done it. I thought we were really worthy of the clean sheet. Defensively solid, good decision making from goalkeeper right to the front, pressing from the front. I thought we were really good and it's something that we fully deserve for the amount of effort we put in.

“It's not something we're going to stop working hard at. We're continually trying to improve all the time on all aspects of the game.”

Praising Boyle for his goal, a grinning Gray said: “Yes, lovely finish. Just as well he scored because he should have squared it! If he didn’t score, he might have been in a bit of bother!”