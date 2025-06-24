The defender was once of Hearts | Getty Images

The defender was strongly linked to Sheffield United before signing a new deal at his latest club.

A pundit has claimed that a former Hearts defender could make a summer transfer - despite recently signing a new contract after Sheffield United speculation.

The Jambos have been busy themselves on the transfer front with no fewer than six players signed already. Ex players are on the move too but one of them is not Jimmy Dunne, who ended speculation of a move to Sheffield United by agreeing a new contract at QPR.

A popular loanee at Hearts during the 18/19 season, Dunne has been at Loftus Road since 2021 and a permanent exit from Burnley who he joined the Jambos from. Sky Sports pundit plus ex Aston Villa and Sheffield United man Lee Hendrie can still see a move being in the pipeline.

Pundit’s Jimmy Dunne transfer prediction

He told Football League World: “Jimmy Dunne had the pick of clubs he could have gone to. Does it surprise me that he stayed? No, not really. However, it also wouldn't surprise me if he still left the football club after the season he had last season. The way he plays, he's a very solid footballer and he can even score goals.

"You do feel that Dunne signing a new contract suits both parties, but just because he's signed a new contract, you can't rule out the fact that he might still leave the football club. He had a great season last season, and you can understand why so many top sides in the Championship would love to take him."

It comes amid the former Hearts star admitted the constant noise around where he went next was tough to handle. He said in a statement: “It is difficult to play football alongside speculation like that. You just want to focus on football alone. But I think, ultimately, footballers need to do what's best for their career and their development. I'm well into my 20s now. I'm an experienced player at the club, but development and the right direction is still important to me. Ultimately, I continue to feel like QPR is the best place for me.

Why former Hearts star has signed new QPR deal

“I think it was key to take time away and think about it. And I did that. I tried to think about all the aspects that come into where a footballer should be. I want to continue to grow in confidence, continue to improve my leadership skills, to be happy – not underestimating that I feel loved here and I love the people here.

“All those things added up ultimately to the decision that I want to continue to play my football here. This feels like home. It's my club, so I'm really happy to still be here. I’ve got an emotional attachment to this club, which is obviously super rare in football these days.

“My butcher's a QPR fan, my postman's a QPR fan. I see them all the time, so I feel the emotion of the people when I'm around Chiswick or wherever I see them. I think that's another reason why I've grown so attached and I think I really care. So much has changed since I've been here. So many managers, so many players, but I've seen how much the fans have cared about us at our lowest points.”