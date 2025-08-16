The ex Hearts and Rangers striker returns to coaching after almost a year since his last job

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the World Cup 2026 Qualification campaign just around the corner, Steve Clarke has made some changes to his coaching staff setup.

It will be the 61-year old’s fourth qualification campaign since he was appointed National Team manager in 2019. Scotland will play Denmark, Greece and Belarus, as they strive to make their first World Cup finals in 28 years. The momentous fixtures will be played over September, October and November, with the opening match taking place in Copenhagen on 5th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Newcastle United manager, John Carver has been Clarke’s right hand man of ;ate. However, the Geordie will now permanently manage Lechia Gdansk in Poland, leaving Clarke’s assistant position vacant.

Steven Naismith ‘really looking forward’ to Scotland assistant role

Former Hearts manager plus ex Everton and Rangers player Steven Naismith has been appointed the Scotland National Team assistant manager amid a backroom staff shake-up. Naismith, who was capped as a player for his country 51 times, became a coach with Scotland after he hung up his boots in 2021 but moved on once appointed head coach at Hearts.

Speaking on Clyde 1’s Super Scoreboard, Naismith said he is relishing the opportunity to help Scotland qualify for the World Cup. The ex Everton, Hearts and Rangers man said: “It’ll be good, the first time around it was a brilliant role for me where I was, but it’s slightly different now in that I’ve not got another position (not coaching at club level).

“I think with the group we’ve got it’s doable to get to a World Cup. It’s the biggest thing the manager is striving for and also the players. They’ve made two Euros and a World Cup would be lovely so I’m really looking forward to see how we get on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Hearts man also highlighted the differences in the squad from his last stint as Scotland coach: “the first time around, a lot of the players were at the early stages of their International careers, now everybody’s much more experienced.”

Naismith will be joined by Leicester City set piece coach, Andrew Hughes, who will join the National Team in the same role.

Clarke ‘delighted’ to have Naismith back

Before Carver, Alex Dyer was his right hand man, but went on to take up the manager’s post at Kilmarnock. As Clarke reunites with Naismith, the Scotland boss is clearly happy that he has decided to get back into football. Clarke said: “I am delighted to have Steven (Naismith) and Andrew (Hughes) with us for the World Cup qualifying campaign.

"Steven has been with us before and brings a real complementary skill set to myself and Alan Irvine. He has had opportunities to return to full-time club football, so it says a lot for his pride in the national team that he has agreed to join up with us again.”