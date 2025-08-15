Scottish Premiership and League Cup games have followed a similar theme

Four of Hearts’ five Premiership goals so far stemmed from set-plays. Six of the 16 they scored across four Premier Sports Cup group ties came via the same approach. It is a strength head coach Derek McInnes places huge value in, and the new-look Tynecastle squad are learning quickly. Physicality is something of a buzz word around Gorgie. While opposition fans may ridicule, Hearts are revelling.

The appointment of set-piece coach Ross Grant is a significant factor in corners and free-kicks becoming such a potent goal source. That and the signing of physically dominant players like Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee and Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay. Both stand 6ft 3in tall and are menacing figures in the air, allied to others like Craig Halkett, Frankie Kent and Michael Steinwender.

Findlay’s influence is proving pivotal. The on-loan Oxford United defender scored a header following Harry Milne’s free-kick to complete the 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle. He then won a penalty from Milne’s corner at Dundee United on Sunday, which Lawrence Shankland duly converted. Two more headers from corners by Findlay, one from another Milne delivery and one supplied by Alexandros Kyziridis, secured a dramatic 3-2 victory at Tannadice.

The Hearts players are perfectly content to keep scoring goals using such methods. Whether open play or set-play, they intend to continue hitting the net. “Yeah, definitely. That’s my game. I like the physical side of things,” said McEntee, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “I think it suits my skills and assets. We scored from three set-pieces on Sunday and we are not ashamed of that. We are winning games from it and you can get joy from that throughout the season. We are just happy with the way we are going at the minute.

“It was really enjoyable to play in during the second half on Sunday. I feel that, in the first half, we weren’t ourselves. We didn’t have that energy we are known for. We spoke about it at half-time, then we went out and left nothing on the pitch. We lost two sloppy goals, that’s not what we’re used to. We have high standards when it comes to goals against but we ended up losing two. We had to put that behind us and work doubly hard in the second half.

“You are always going to get tough games in this league and Sunday was definitely one of them. We came out of it with three points, which is huge for the group going into Saturday’s cup game. You can’t ask for more than six points. It’s been two really hard games. Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup last year and United are in Europe. We are happy where we are. Now we focus on the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday [at St Mirren], then it’s back to the league. We are just trying to win every game.”

EFL transfer to SPFL for Hearts midfielder

McEntee stepped up to Scotland’s top flight from the fourth tier of English football with Walsall. He was wanted for his strength and energy. “It has definitely been a step up,” he said. “I felt I could have composed myself more in the first half on Sunday. I still worked hard, things just weren’t coming off for me. As long as the team gets three points, who really cares? The manager has said he is happy with me. He told me to keep doing what I’m doing and be that physical presence in the middle of the park. As long as I’m playing and helping the team, I’m happy.

“I know it sounds so clichéd, but we needed a good start to the season. Having the Premier Sports Cup games really helped to prepare us because we were ready, and maybe some teams weren’t. We just wanted to get points on the table as quick as possible so we can stay up there. Winning definitely breeds confidence. There is so much competition here and we have so many talented players. I’ve never been at a club with so many talented footballers. Everyone is trying to get on the pitch. You just need to hold your jersey but you know you have competition every day in training.”

