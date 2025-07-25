They’ve walked into the SPFL club this week but a crisis has deepened.

Hamilton Accies have been spiralling behind the scenes, forced to move to Broadwood in Cumbernauld and away from their traditional home at New Douglas Park. They have also been relegated to League One after a points deduction in the Championship for breaching multiple league rules but the problems are not stopping there.

It’s been decided that Hamilton are banned from signing players until the end of the season after admitting to three counts of failing to notify the SPFL it had been in default of tax obligations to HMRC. Behind the scenes amid that, they have strengthened their youth academy with former Hearts midfielder Scott Leitch arriving as head of academy.

Hearts and Hibs men of past make Hamilton move

Hibs favourite Kevin Harper, who has previously managed at Albion Rovers, comes in as an U17s coach while another ex-Hibee in Darryl Duffy has also moved in behind the scenes. Michael Tidser is in the system in his first job after a tough stint with Dunfermline Athletic and Jason Little makes up the additions. The academy is set to become particular critical at Accies with the inability to sign new players.

Hamilton’s statement reads: “Hamilton Academical FC are proud to reaffirm our long-standing commitment to elite youth development by announcing a series of strategic enhancements to our Academy infrastructure. As part of our commitment to ongoing progression and development, we have undertaken a comprehensive review and remodelling of the Academy framework to ensure we continue to meet the highest performance and compliance standards, while nurturing the next generation of talent in line with our footballing philosophy.

“We are delighted to confirm the following key appointments to our Team. Scott Leitch has been appointed as Head of Academy. A highly respected figure in Scottish football, Scott brings exceptional experience in elite youth development and leadership. His appointment represents a major step forward in our commitment to player pathway excellence and structural integrity. Michael Tidser, also joining as an Under-17s Coach, brings professional playing & management experience, technical acumen, and a modern coaching outlook. His presence strengthens our on-pitch support and enhances the delivery of our academy programme at a critical level for The Accies.

“Kevin Harper, former professional footballer and experienced youth coach, joins us as Under-17s Coach. Kevin’s knowledge of the game, leadership qualities, and focus on player development will be invaluable in shaping our academy prospects during a crucial stage of their football journey. Darryl Duffy, a former professional footballer who enjoyed a successful career both in Scotland and England, including representing his country at U21 level. Darryl brings a wealth of experience as a professional footballer. Jason Little, former Head Of Youth Development at Livingston FC and coach at Hamilton, Morton, Airdrie and Alloa. Jason is an experienced coach across Academy football in Scotland and is a welcome addition to the team.

Why Hamilton have been hit with transfer embargo

“These changes reflect our vision to build a sustainable, performance-driven Academy aligned with national and international best practice. Our ambition remains clear – to provide our young players with an elite environment that prepares them for the demands of senior football while developing them as people and professionals.”

An SPFL statement on the transfer embargo reads: “The SPFL can today confirm that an independent disciplinary tribunal has imposed a season-long transfer embargo on Hamilton Academical FC. The William Hill League 1 club was already subject to a transfer embargo following remuneration and tax defaults which were determined or admitted during season 2024/25. Any SPFL club that fails to settle its tax obligations or pay its players on time is subject to an automatic transfer embargo under SPFL Rules.

“At a hearing which took place on Thursday 24 July, Hamilton Academical FC admitted to further breaches of SPFL Rules by failing to settle its tax obligations to HMRC on three occasions, and for failing to notify the SPFL that it had been in default of its tax obligations to HMRC on each occasion, as required by SPFL Rules. Following these latest admitted breaches by the club, an independent disciplinary tribunal imposed the following sanctions. A transfer embargo which will remain in place until the opening of the registration window, which follows the end of season 2025/26 and a fine of £7,500 - £5,000 of which is suspended.”