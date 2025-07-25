Hearts have been busy in the market but it’s been claimed a transfer truth will be delivered this weekend

Derek McInnes will find out this weekend how many more players his Hearts team needs - as one pundit backs the Sunderland friendly clash a not so passive affair.

The Jambos have made a number of summer signings already ahead of the Premiership season, with the likes of Claudio Braga making instant Tynecastle impressions. They now face a friendly before the opener against Aberdeen, taking on Premier League bound Sunderland at Tynecastle for Craig Gordon’s testimonial

Former Hearts boss Craig Levein was on Sportsound duties for the midweek rout over Dumbarton that secured passage to the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup, alongside ex St Johnstone and Queen’s Park gaffer Callum Davidson. Levein believes the game will give head coach Derek McInnes a good gauge as to what’s left to do in the transfer market, as the game will be a highly competitive one.

Why Hearts vs Sunderland won’t be so friendly

Levein said: “Don't kid yourself it's not going to be competitive, because one week before the start of the season, the last preparation match, this will be competitive. You can bet your life on that, because they need it to be, they need it to be ready. They really need to get an up-tempo match with a lot of physicality and a lot of running, a lot of defending before the real season starts, and I think this game's perfect for them, but trust me, this won't be a friendly.

“He'll (McInnes) need to find out, if he needs to do any more business in this window, if that's possible. I think the goalkeeping situation is a really interesting one, but I don't know exactly what the situation is with Craig's problem, but I think Zander would probably be his first choice after that and Ryan Fulton got a game on Wednesday, but I don't think he's in the running for the starting position in my eyes. So we'll see, we'll see what happens.”

“You'll see some players that we quite enjoyed watching on the ball, how do they work without it, because against Dumbarton we didn't really see it, he's probably not seen enough of it in the four games he's had, and the Sunderland game will give him that, that sort of, get his eyes on those players and what they can do, can and can't do.”

Callum Davidson verdict on Hearts transfer business

Davidson said it was Braga when it comes to the summer signings who really left an impression on him after watching the Dumbarton rout. He added: “I was really impressed with Braga, I thought his movement was terrific, he was never standing still, he wanted to come behind, he wanted to come short, he wanted to get in the box, he was trying to play the right passes, obviously tried to link with James Wilson when he played Wilson at the front. I think, for me, it's quite exciting times, they all look quite similar in how they played, they all like to have a wee jink and go past people.

“So it's obviously something they've looked at and the stats say this is what they're looking for, so I think overall, Derek will be really pleased with the group stages and how they got there. The only worry was Frankie Kent obviously came off an injury, just right at the end of the game and Findlay had to come on but again, the attacking side was good.

“Be interesting to see how they play against stronger opposition, the game on Saturday against Sunderland and going into the Premier League fixtures when it's not going to be just all attacking football. They're going to have to defend, they're going to have to track back, they're going to have to track runners, they're going to have to stand in the right position. They're going to have to understand that, they can't just stand up and attack and how do they press, so all these things will come and Derek knows that. He will be happy with how they played against a real resolute Dumbarton team, how they took the goals off them.”