Here are some of the latest transfer headlines with some Hearts flavour, including a former star who could leave Rangers and opinions from ex bosses.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have been busy on the transfer front and their flurry of transfer activity is not set to stop.

The Derek McInnes era got underway in a competitive sense on Saturday evening with a 4-1 Premier Sports Cup success over Dunfermline Athletic. Next up is Hamilton Accies as the Jambos seek safe passage through to the last 16 to help build excitement for the new Premiership season, with plenty of new faces added to the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore are two more stars set to link up with McInnes and co as the summer matches continue. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Hearts.

Former Hearts player has Rangers transfer exit option

Ex Hearts defender and Scotland international John Souttar has an option to leave Rangers this summer. While injuries have struck him since ending his six year Tynecastle association in 2022, the centre back has impressed while at Rangers, but that has attracted interest. Having already signed John Lundstram and Borna Barisic after time at Rangers last season, Turkish side Trabzonspor are believed to have strong interest.

Reporting from the Scottish Sun insists that Rangers are set to have initial interest followed up with an official bid for the ex Hearts man. He has a year left to run on his Rangers contract with Leon Balogun also leaving this summer while Robin Propper, Ben Davies and Leon King may make way at the back too.

Csaba Laszlo’s Lawrence Shankland advice

Former boss Csaba Laszlo insists forgiving and forgetting should be the mantra for Hearts and Lawrence Shankland going forward. The striker was at the double in the Pars win after ending a contract saga by penning a new deal in Gorgie, and Lazlo detailed his thoughts on the situation with a marriage analogy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the Sunday Post: “Sometimes even a marriage gets to be boring or tired. The love is there but you feel that something is wrong. You must look at what you can do to refresh everything. This has to come from inside - and, thankfully, everyone has played their part here. Maybe Shankland thought he was going somewhere else last season and there was criticism of him.

"But Hearts then gave him the feeling he's very important - that he must come back and lead the team; that they needed him. And Shankland is happy he gets three years. For everyone, this was right. This deal gives Shankland a new manager, a new philosophy, a new style. This allows a fresh start. Hearts can be very different to last season. To find a replacement wold not ne easy. Managerial tenures are getting shorter and Derek McInnes needs to win now so this was good business.”

Craig Levein impressed by Hearts summer signing

Another former boss at Tynecastle has been casting his eye over the current Hearts crop. Craig Levein watched over the win against Dunfermline for Sportsound and Claudio Braga is one signing who has caught his eye.

He said: “He's one that the Hearts supporters will be looking for creating chances and scoring goals and these players are always valued. So I mean, his English is really good as well, and so I don't think it will take him long to settle in. And we can see from the game that he has got talent.”