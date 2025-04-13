Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts and Hibs stars of the past have earned a title this weekend - and madcap celebrations alongside it after an incredible comeback tale.

Former Hearts and Hibs stars have earned promotion to the Scottish Championship after winning the League One title.

Ex Easter Road man Sam Stanton fired in twice as Arbroath hammered Stenhousemuir 4-0 to make their lead at the top of the third tier unassailable with three games to go and an 11-point lead. Relegated from the Championship last season, Arbroath sacked manager Jim McIntyre after three league games and found themselves bottom of the division.

They have turned things around under co managers David Gold and Colin Hamilton in an incredible comeback from the woe of demotion and a sacked gaffer, the former coming through the Hibs youth system and Hamilton through Hearts’. They have also signed former Jambo Billy King this season, who has played in the second half of the season.

Madcap party

When the final whistle blew, it set the stage for a party. Fans invaded the pitch in jubilant scenes before the traditional popping of champagne. There was even time for pints on the pitch as striker Calum Gallagher was spotted toasting the day with nectar in a Madri glass.

Arbroath chairman Ewen West told BBC Alba: "We didn't get a great start and there were a few challenges there. We changed the manager, we brought David and Colin in, which was a bit of a risk - never been in the management game before. Changed the squad a wee bit and it has been remarkable since Christmas and went on a great run."

Co-manager Hamilton added: "We got beat 3-1 by Dumbarton here and me and David pulled the boys in and said we can go and win this league if we really want it. I think we were scared to say it before then, but it's the belief we have in the players. To end on a victory like that was excellent and makes it a bit more sweet."

King has played six times since arriving at the club, holding 96 appearances for Hearts to his name with 14 goals and 25 assists. Stanton played 70 times for Hibs, notching seven goals and six assists. Hamilton and Gold said earlier this season: “To attract a player of Sam’s quality to Arbroath FC shows the Club’s continual drive and ambitions to achieve success.

“We know this announcement will excite everyone connected with Arbroath FC and is the culmination of many discussions and hard work to make it happen. Along with the rest of the coaching staff, we are very much looking forward to being able to work with Sam to integrate his ability and experience to our squad.

“We are delighted to have secured Billy’s signature, allowing us to bring in another squad member with experience and drive. We are looking forward to having Billy on board for the remainder of the season”.