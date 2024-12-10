He’s been out of action for almost all of this campaign after suffering a ‘complex’ long-term injury.

A former Hearts star has shared his delight in getting back to action after a tough time with injury.

Sam Nicholson returned to Scottish football for the first time since leaving Hearts when signing for Motherwell in January. He extended his Fir Park stay in the summer but picked up a tendon injury that proved difficult to come back from.

A seven-minute cameo against St Mirren in the Premiership last weekend is all Nicholson has been able to get in the way of minutes this season. The 29-year-old is a product of the Hearts academy who made 127 appearances in maroon and has since featured for Bristol Rovers, Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United.

He has now opened up on his injury and the comeback from it. Nicholson told the Motherwell Times: “It's obviously disappointing and very frustrating as well with the nature of my injury. One minute it feels good, one minute it feels bad, so I'm just hoping that I'm over the end of it, which I think I am.

“It's been frustrating, but the way we started the season, it's hard to be down when the team's winning. I'm just delighted for the boys on Saturday and how we've started the season as well. We've started really well.

“I had a tear in my tendon and it was difficult to find because I had problems with tendonitis and stuff like that too. At first we just thought it was tendonitis. It's your usual pre-season injury where you've done a bit too much, so I thought that was the case.

“Then I went for a scan and obviously found out it was a lot more complex than that. Very disappointing, but like I said, the team's managed to get me through, especially off the field as well. Everyone's been great with me and supporting.”