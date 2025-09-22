The midfielder left Hearts in the summer and moved south of the border again.

A former Hearts star has left David Beckham grinning from ear to ear with his first goal for his new club.

It was a summer of change in and around Tynecastle as several players left and were replaced by a raft of fresh faces. One star to go at the end of his contract in the summer was Jorge Grant, who had spent three years at Tynecastle following a stint with Peterborough United.

Grant signed for Salford City, a League Two side in the EFL, where he has extensive experience with Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City. Salford are owned by a consortium that’s headed up by Manchester United legends David Beckham and Gary Neville, with US-based businessman Declan Kelly and Lord Mervyn Davies also on the scene. Beckham attended Saturday’s clash with Swindon Town, where the hosts won 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.

Jorge Grant scores screamer for Salford City

It was Grant - who netted 10 times with 10 assists in 113 maroon outings - that opened the scoring with his first goal in red, and in some style. A behind the scenes video of the match posted by Salford shows Beckham’s delighted reaction, after the former Hearts midfielder chested the ball down and sent a long-distance strike soaring over goalkeeper Connor Ripley on the half volley. Surrounded by punters, he can be seen smiling and celebrating as his side hit the front.

Kadeem Harris made it two before Swindon pegged Salford back, and Kallum Ceesay hit a 91st minute winner. Boss Karl Robinson said: “It would have been nice to make the last few minutes a bit easier but I thought the players showed tremendous attitude to find themselves. That’s as hard of a game as we’ve ever been involved in.

“The weather was horrific, and to show an attitude like we did today to force a 3-2 win at home against a team who came here top of the league… I’m really proud of all my players. We don’t hold on for draws. If we lose a game of football when we’re drawing because we’ve tried to win that’s who we are. All the time. If we really go for it and end up losing it for whatever reason we do, I can handle that.

Why Jorge Grant signed for Salford City

Grant said after his move to Salford: "I am really happy, this has been in the pipeline for the last few weeks, so I am just delighted to be here now. I got to meet the lads yesterday, and I just want to crack on now and get into the games.

“My target is promotion, I feel like the team obviously missed out on that last year on the last day, so it is important that there is no hangover from that, we look forward, looking to the future, and we push on to make sure that we go one better this year, and look to go up.

"I am really excited to meet all the fans, this is the first time that I have been here as I have never played here before, it is a really nice stadium, so I am really looking forward to it."