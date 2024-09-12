Ex-Hearts star surprised by Tynecastle start to the season as he offers a possible remedy to difficult start

Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:00 BST
Hearts have had a tough start to the season. | SNS Group
The former Hearts midfielder has been weighing in on the club’s form

A former Hearts star has weighed in on a slow start to the season for Steven Naismith’s side.

The Jambos are yet to register a competitive win, with a tough assignment away at Celtic to come in the Premiership this weekend. With just four games gone in the league and a Europa Conference League campaign to look forward to, there is still time for Naismith and co to turn things around.

Derek Ferguson - who appeared for Hearts between 1990-93 before a move to Sunderland - has been left surprised by the way his ex-club have started this season. He reckons getting players comfortable with one strong XI is a possible remedy to the issues they’re having.

Speaking on the Let Me Be Frank Podcast sponsored by SportsCasting, Ferguson said: “I’m very surprised at their start to the season when you look at the squad they’ve assembled. I think Naismith is trying to be a little too clever in terms of changing it.

“I think this early on in the season, you play your strongest side, don’t chop and change and try to get into a bit of a rhythm, get a few points on the board and then you can try to experiment a little bit.

“I just think he has brought it on himself. I think they have brought someone in behind the scenes to see if it can help.

“Sometimes you can have too big a squad and have too many players. He’s got 24 or 25 players that he’s got to keep happy, which is a difficult thing in itself. So I think he’s created a little bit of a problem for himself.”

