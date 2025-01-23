Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He is shining for the former Hearts manager but has now made it known he wants a transfer.

A former Hearts star has been placed on his club’s transfer list after requesting a move away this January.

Callumn Morrison joined Falkirk back in 2020 from Hearts and he ended last campaign as the Bairns’ top scorer. He earned the PFA Player of the Year Award for League One and has continued to be a key player as former Hearts manager John McGlynn leads the club on a charge they hope will end with Championship title glory and a return to the Premiership.

It’s a huge blow for Falkirk but the winger does have 18 months left on his deal, meaning they will be due a good fee for the ex-Jambo. CEO Jamie Swinney said to the Daily Record: “We can confirm that the club has reluctantly agreed to a transfer request from Callumn Morrison.

“Callumn has been a key player for Falkirk and we don’t want to lose him but we also have to respect the player’s wishes. Therefore, we would reluctantly consider any suitable offers for Callumn that would meet the club’s valuation.”

Then taking to social media, Swinney added: “Unfortunately it’s true. We did not plan to make this public knowledge but someone leaked it so we had to respond. John McGlynn will cover it over the next few days in interviews. Only credible and significant bids will be considered.”

Morrison came through the youth system at Hearts and was capped by Scotland at youth level during time in Gorgie. He had loans to Stirling Albion, Brechin City and East Fife, making 42 appearances with a goal and three assists for the senior side.

Since moving to Falkirk in 2020, Morrison has been a main man. Turning 26 in July, he has played 156 times and his goal return is impressive. The attacker has netted 64 goals with 24 assists thrown into the mix. Falkirk have not won their last three games and take on Raith Rovers this weekend.