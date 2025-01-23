Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The club have made a move to congratulate a Hearts-supporting wrestler - and have called out another...

One WWE superstar has been called out by Hearts after a Jambos supporting grappler won a world championship.

At TNA Genesis, Joe Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth to win the TNA World Championship for the first time. He made a bid for the title at TNA Slammiversary and TNA Bound For Glory, and he finally won the championship at TNA Genesis. Hendry hails from Edinburgh and is a Hearts fan.

The club have handed him a shout-out after his big win, and made a nod to the biggest company in wrestling’s own Scottish superstar as a potential next opponent. Drew McIntyre enjoyed a strong year in WWE during 2024 and with the iconic Royal Rumble event ahead, a gauntlet has been thrown down.

Hearts’ tweet said: “A PHM and now the @ThisIsTNA world champion. Congratulations @joehendry! Will we see an East of Scotland vs West of Scotland showdown with @DMcIntyreWWE soon? We heard there’s a @WWE Royal Rumble coming up...”

Hendry addressed the fans after his title win and said: “You are the lifeblood of TNA wrestling. You've watched the growth of this company, and the awesome thing about it is we are all doing it together. I want you all to know, I'm so proud to be part of this locker room.

“It is the greatest honour and privilege to share a locker room with the individuals in the back, and you have no idea how many of them have gone out of their way to help me get to where I wanted to do, to selflessly give me the help, the advice, the guidance, the mentorship. None of this happens without the colleagues and staff in the back. Thank you so much to every single one of you.

“We're all here for the same reason, because we have a love and a passion for professional wrestling. The next order of business is for me to talk to Santino because my friends, we are just getting started. This title reigns, I 'm gonna give every ounce of being that I have to make sure every single one of you is still chanting 'We believe.'

“It's because of you that we're living our dreams in the back, but we have got so much to go. Are you ready to push TNA Wrestling to a new level in 2025? Texas to chant at the top of their lungs, 'TNA.' Let the world hear you. TNA. Thank you. This has been an honor and a privilege, and we all can't wait to see you soon."