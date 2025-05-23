The alleged incident could see a fan banned for life after chaotic scenes at the end of the Premiership play-off

Former Hearts stars have been forced to get involved and react to an alleged spitting incident at the end of Livingston vs Ross County.

There was commotion in and around the away dugout after Staggies striker Ronan Hale scored a late penalty to leave the Premiership play-off final first leg at 1-1 heading into the second leg on Monday. Visiting staff were left visibly angry and distressed after exchanges with home fans, with former Hearts midfielder and County boss Cowie having to try and restore some order.

Ryan McGowan - Livingston defender and member of Hearts’ 2012 Scottish Cup winning team - also made his way over to try and break things up amid unsavoury scenes. Cowie claimed post-match a fan spat at assistant boss Carl Tremarco.

Livingston fan allegedly spits at Ross County assistant

He said: “Emotions are running high and you can accept people coming over and saying a few things. But one of the Livingston fans overstepped the mark by spitting on one of our member of staff's face. There is no place for that, anywhere in life.

"To see it so close up, that's why a lot of our staff were frustrated as you want to protect your own. You want to stand up for your own people so that was a disappointing end. The people here were really good. They were on the case and understood what happened. There is CCTV here and they are pretty clear on the person who has done it, and I am sure they will take the action required."

CEO Steven Ferguson added: "Obviously, there's been a reaction at the dugout and it was pretty clear for everybody that a Livingston supporter's spat in the face of one of our staff. I get that emotions are high, you've got two teams that have got a lot at stake fighting it out on the pitch. But we as a football club can't accept somebody spitting in the face of one of our staff.

"That doesn't belong in football and doesn't belong anywhere so we're disappointed in that. But what I will say is Paul and his team at Livingston were excellent and very quick to react. I think they all agree that spitting in somebody's face just should never happen. You've got two teams being as honest as the day's long out on the pitch, and for that to happen at the end is just unacceptable."

Apologies from Livingston

Lions CEO Dave Black has vowed severe punishment for the culprit, taking to social media and saying: “Utterly disgusted and embarrassed by the actions of the idiot in the home end at the end of the game. We’ve passed details over to the police to ensure it’s dealt with there and of course, he’ll be issued with a lifetime ban. We want no association with people like that. Spoken to some at County both at the ground and afterwards to offer our apologies. No one should come here and be treated like, or have that happen to them. Certainly not a representation of the club, but disgusted that it’s happened from our end nonetheless.”

Former Hearts defender and Livingston centre-back Danny Wilson said post match "If that's occurred, that's not acceptable anywhere." Boss David Martindale added: "Disgusting if true [the alleged spitting incident]. I'm sure the club will get to the bottom of that. Nothing more to add. Vile. Disgusting. Really, really disappointing."

Kris Boyd was on punditry duties for Sky Sports post match and said: “We never really had a clear look at it and you couldn’t go and guess. Seeing it again, it’s absolutely disgusting.”