He is with another former Hearts star at the club and his stay is set to be extended.

A former Hearts star is set to pen fresh terms with an English Championship club.

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is still plying his trade between the sticks. The now 37-year-old spent a season at Hearts in the 2017/18 season and was an impressive performer. It earned him a move to Sunderland, walking the same path as current Jambos number one Craig Gordon, who swapped maroon for the Black Cats earlier in his career and also impressed at the Stadium of Light.

McLaughlin spent two years at Sunderland before joining Rangers, who he left in the summer and moved back to the English Championship with Swansea City, having also featured in England for Bradford City and Burton Albion. He signed a short-term deal and his terms are due to expire during in January, having not played a competitive game as of yet.

The ex-Jambos stopper was initially signed as cover for the injured Andy Fisher but he has kept his place as understudy to Swansea number one Lawrence Vigouroux. McLaughlin could land a debut in the FA Cup tie at Southampton on January 12th. Josh Ginnelly is another ex-Jambo at Swansea.

That is if his deal is extended, and manager Luke Williams has marked it as a priority task for Swansea to complete during the January transfer window. He said: “We need to sort that [contract] out pretty soon.

"He's been a very good addition to us and hopefully everyone gets to see him on the pitch in the near future. He'd be more than happy to play - he's here to play."

McLaughlin said upon his arrival in Swansea: “It’s great for me, it’s been fantastic already. When you see the person you are going to be working with on a daily basis have that standard and that pedigree, then it plays a big part in your decision.

“It is a short contract, but it’s a great opportunity and I hope I can come here and show my value and try and turn it into something longer term. I hope I can be involved on Saturday, it’s an exciting challenge. The games are coming thick and fast, it will be a challenge going there and I am sure the boys will be looking for a positive result.”