He’s managed Hearts and Hibs stars, and is claimed to have wanted the head coach role in Gorgie.

A former national team boss is claimed to have put himself forward to be the next Hearts head coach.

The Premiership club received numerous applications as they hunted a replacement for Steven Naismith, who was sacked after a poor start to the season. A robust recruitment process guided by analytics ushered in the Neil Critchley era, who was handed the head coach role.

He has impressed in the early phases of his reign, winning in the Conference League against Omonia while putting in a spirited showing during defeat to Heidenheim. Critchley has also guided Hearts to wins in the Premiership against St Mirren and St Johnstone plus a draw at Hibs.

According to reports in Australia, ex-Socceroos boss Graham Arnold put himself forward for the Hearts job. He left his boss role with the Socceroos in September after six years at the helm, while he has club experience with the likes of Central Coast Mariners and Sydney FC.

He was linked with the Hibs job after Lee Johnson’s sacking in 2023, with the club eventually going to the A-League for their next gaffer, Nick Montgomery. Journalist Sacha Pisani claims “Arnold threw his hat into the ring for Hearts job, but was knocked back.” He is also interested in a job out in the Far-East, at Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos.

Speaking on his exit from Australia, Arnold said: “I’ve got to be honest, and I always am, I have struggled a little bit since the Asian Cup loss. I truly went to that Asian Cup thinking that we were going to win it.

“I do believe that I’ve got the maximum out of this group of players. When I say that, someone else can come in and get more. Myself, and the staff, have done everything we possibly can.”