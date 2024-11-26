The Hearts star worked with the ex-boss at Sunderland and has left him stunned.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin O’Neill can only marvel at Craig Gordon as the Hearts star continues to shine at 41 - years after thinking his career would end at Sunderland.

The Irishman managed Celtic in the 2000s while also having stints at Premier League level in England, enjoying time at Aston Villa before a two-year stretch at Sunderland. While with the Black Cats, he encountered Gordon, who was dealing with a career-threatening injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So bad was the blow that O’Neill can recall being there when an admission of retirement was made. So after a serious leg break during his second stint at Hearts to factor in too, the ex-boss is astonished by the keeper and Scotland number one.

O’Neill said on Sky Sports: “Well, I'm astonished he's still going. For this reason, James McFadden was with me at Sunderland at the time when the medical team told us that Craig's career was finished, that he wouldn't play anymore. And so he left the football club and has since played 4,000 more games, to be honest.

“I've got great belief in the medical teams because of that. He's been a really terrific goalkeeper. He was a young kid, very, very young when I was up here. That's a long time ago. He's been terrific, terrific for both clubs, I know.

“I genuinely think a lot of him. I tried to make a bid for him when I was at Aston Villa, beaten by Roy Keane. I think it was Roy that signed him and took him there to Sunderland at the time. I've always thought a lot of him.”