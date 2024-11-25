The star left Hearts in the summer and is now thriving under the guidance of a former Jambo.

Makenzie Kirk says he’s learning lots from his ex-Hearts father after leaving the Jambos this summer for St Johnstone.

The forward netted the winner for Simo Valakari’s side on Saturday to seal a 1-0 Premiership win. After scoring plenty in the Lowland League ‘B’ team for Hearts and a loan spell at Hamilton Accies, Kirk made the permanent move across to Perth where dad, former striker Andy Kirk, is assistant manager.

He’s netted four times since pulling on St Johnstone blue, and alongside experienced pros at McDiarmid Park, his dad is a perfect sounding board. Kirk’s father featured at Hearts between 1999-2004 and also has held various roles across the men’s and women’s teams.

The Saints star said: “I bounce off my dad a lot. He's got so much experience as a striker and passes on loads of really useful stuff. But there's an instinct to what you do in the penalty box as well, I find.

"As a young player, I've also got to look up to the more experienced boys and listen to them. The likes of Nicky, Graham Carey and Jason Holt have seen so much in the game. And I've also got to learn off Benji and Adama because they are both great strikers.

"The way I see it, I have to keep working hard in training, and show that I'm capable of starting games. Then when I get the opportunity, take it like I did here. It was great that the manager put his faith in me and I could score a goal for the team.”

Valakari said of Kirk: "Makenzie is a very good finisher and he deserved his chance. I told him to run until he couldn't any longer. When you try to do the right things for the team, you will get your reward and he did."