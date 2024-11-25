The Hearts legend has issued a message to the new Jambos head coach.

John Robertson has set a task for Hearts head coach Neil Critchley as attentions turn to the Conference League midweek.

The Jambos are still 11th in the Premiership after a 4-1 defeat to Celtic at Tynecastle on Saturday. Critchley’s side had contained the champions but eventually, Kyogo pounced on an error at the back to break the resistance in the second half. Nicolas Kuhn blasted in a second and Adam Idah’s double finished Hearts off.

Musa Drammeh netted a consolation but there is little time for sulking with a trip to Belgium awaiting this Thursday. Victory abroad would all but likely seal a place in the next round of the competition, with six points already secured in the league phase, and nine probably enough to clinch a play-off round knockout berth at least.

On Sky Sports duty for the game against Celtic, club icon Robertson says Critchley must figure out his best XI on the domestic front to avoid a gap widening between them and those above them in positions of safety. The former striker said: “Hearts are in a bit of a sticky position where he’s saying that it’s not an eleven man game now, it’s a squad game.

“I understand that but Hearts right now, especially in the league, need to know their best XI and formation, because they’re in trouble and they need to get out of that. So right now they’re in a very strong position for Europe where I think they can and will qualify for the knockout stages.

“But now he needs to know his best XI for the league matches and play it. There’s now six points to St Johnstone and Dundee and he can’t allow that to get bigger, they’ve got games in hand as well. Whatever his [Critchley’s] strongest XI is, I’d be keeping that for the Aberdeen game.

“Because the league position is more important just now. They’ve still got three more matches to get one more win to qualify for the knockout stages.”