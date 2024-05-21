The midfielder spoke to the Edinburgh News in his first interview since signing a new deal

Small details matter to Beni Baningime. He is one of those pensive types who pays close attention to his surrounding environment and the people within it. So, when he opted to stay at Hearts and sign a new contract five months after being offered one, there had to be good reason.

Clubs in England monitored the midfielder knowing he was available as a free agent this summer. The most definitive move came from a familiar face, though. Baningime agreed a two-year deal to remain at Tynecastle Park following a smart piece of man-management by head coach Steven Naismith.

“I’m very happy. I’m someone who is a thinker,” explained the player. “I like to get all the information and speak to my family. The decision came after the manager called my parents. Little things like that go a long way. I didn’t feel like any other person [elsewhere] was making that type of effort. I want to be in a place where I’m appreciated, and I’m very happy to be here.”

Doing what your parents tell you at the age of 25? Not quite. Baningime makes his own decisions on his career. He just likes family backing. “I’m doing what I wanted to do, but their opinion is very important,” he laughed. “They taught me good values growing up. I thought it also showed great man-management and it was nice of the manager to do that.”

The new deal runs until summer 2026. There is no option to extend it for a further 12 months but that could be arranged nearer the time. “It’s just a straight two years. I didn’t want to sign an extension for one more year because you are in the same position. If I’m committing then I’m doing it properly. I’m not doing a year here or there,” he said.

Hearts securing third place in the Scottish Premiership and achieving guaranteed European league-stage football next season also helped shape Baningime’s decision to stay put. He sampled the Europa League groups as a teenager with former club Everton, taking on French club Lyon, the Italian side Atalanta and Apollon Limassol of Cyrpus in 2017. The chance to reach a similar level with Hearts holds huge appeal.

“The project and being third is a big thing. I think the European group stages is factor, too,” he stated. “We got third place in my first season here easily. I didn’t play last year but I thought we lost third. This time, it’s been an even bigger gap between us and the rest. Being in and around a team that is successful helps. You want to be in a team challenging for things.

“I think in the last three years here, during my time, we have been a very successful group. That was a big thing. There was a huge gap. By the time there were three games left, we were already third and by the fourth game it was 11 points. One of the biggest reasons for staying was how well we are doing.”

He goes on to speak of next year being his personal ‘redemption year’. The cruciate ligament injury Baningime suffered in spring 2022 towards the end of his first season in Edinburgh denied him 17 months of competitive football. During that time, Hearts took part in the Conference League groups as a very frustrated Congolese looked on enviously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To miss out on that was tough,” he admitted. “Watching those two Riga games, just to be a part of that would have been a great feeling. To not be there, to miss a full season, next season is probably my redemption year. Being back and playing in those games, you don’t want to miss them. Those are the big games and the ones you want to be a part of.”

He clearly means business. However, it is not all serious. Baningime’s infectious smile and friendly nature make for some light-hearted moments during conversation about Hearts. He is reminded that he told the Tynecastle sporting director, Joe Savage, how he would “make this club money” upon signing from Everton three years ago. For the last few months it looked like the midfielder would walk out of Gorgie for free, but he still intends to come good on that promise and bring Hearts a few quid in a transfer fee.