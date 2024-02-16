Exclusive: Steven Naismith's UEFA licence plan to continue managing Hearts in Europe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith fully intends to manage the club in European competition next season despite still being without a UEFA Pro Licence. There is no plan to change the Tynecastle coaching structure, with Naismith fully expected to be at the helm should Hearts qualify for either the Europa League or Europa Conference League qualifying rounds.

UEFA rules state that any coach must hold a Pro Licence in order to take charge of a team in a European tournament, which led to Frankie McAvoy being named Hearts head coach last summer. He has a Pro Licence whilst Naismith does not, so Naismith initially took the title of technical director before assuming the head coach's position in September following Hearts' exit from Europe against PAOK Salonika.

This year, Naismith is confident he can lead the Edinburgh club. The 37-year-old hopes to enrol on a Pro Licence course before European ties are due to begin this summer, and then obtain dispensation from UEFA to let him take charge of Hearts in continental competition. The governing body will allow managers to work in European matches provided they are already studying towards the Pro Licence qualification.

Naismith could not start his Pro Licence last year as he had to wait a certain amount of time after completing his A Licence. He should be able to start the process before July. "I'm expecting to be on a Pro Licence course by then, which takes away any issues. As long as you have enrolled on it and started it, then that is seen as enough to be able to lead the team," Naismith explained to the Edinburgh News. "If that isn't the case, then you are going hamper young managers and coaches trying to get opportunities.

"With all your coaching badges, there is always a conflict. When I was an international player, there was always a conflict trying to get on the other licences because the courses are on while you are away on international duty. Over time, that has been refined a bit more to try and help. You do have more younger coaches coming into the game now, especially ones who play internationally. Everybody is working collectively to try to create opportunities."

Hearts are currently third in the cinch Premiership table and hold a 12-point advantage over fourth-placed Kilmarnock ahead of this weekend's matches. If they finish the season in that position, they will enter the Europa League second qualifying round in July. However, should Hearts or any of the Premiership's top two clubs win the Scottish Cup, then Hearts would enter the Europa League play-off round in August.