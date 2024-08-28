SNS Group

Japanese knows he can contribute more this season

Yutaro Oda doesn’t often do interviews. Not that he is shy or retiring, more that he just prefers to do his job quietly and efficiently. The Japanese winger is 17 months into his Hearts career and his English is improving. He feels his performances should also be better and is working to become a more consistent attacker.

It is perhaps easy forget Oda is only 23 and still learning certain cultural aspects of Scottish life as well as the unique nature of football in this country. There is no doubt he possesses all the tools to succeed. A player with pace, skill, goalscoring ability and physical presence is difficult to stop in full flow. He needs to be in full flow more often, particularly at a time when Hearts are crying out for an attacking spark. His message is clear.

He scored five times in 31 appearances last season and earned call-ups to Japan’s Under-22 squad. Injuries hindered him somewhat and he is determined to produce more this term under head coach Steven Naismith. After wasting scoring opportunities against Falkirk and Dundee, he found the net in the 3-1 defeat at Motherwell on Sunday. Now comes one of the biggest games of his career as Hearts face Viktoria Plzen at Tynecastle Park on Thursday for a place in the Europa League.

Oda knows four defeats and a draw in five games so far this season is not an acceptable record. There is no better time to change the narrative. “We wanted to win on Sunday, we had to show more energy and show our speed,” he says, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “I had chances to score against Falkirk and against Dundee, so I wanted to score on Sunday. I am glad I scored to make it 2-1. We had opportunities for a second goal but it did not happen.

“I have to improve my levels. This season, I want to score more goals and provide more assists for the team. Last season was a very difficult year for me. I was injured many times, so this season I want to do more. Naisy said to me: ‘You will always be in the team and you will always play games if you are not injured.’ It’s good to play lots of games but I only want to look to the next game. This one is very important against the Czech team. We have to show our energy and our pace. We will do our best in this tie.”

Against a Plzen defence which looked vulnerable during last week’s first leg, a bouncing Tynecastle will be an advantage. You don’t find tight, intense atmospheres like that in Japan. “Hearts fans push us at Tynecastle but we have to show our best game,” says Oda.

“I think Scottish football is very physical, very strong and very speedy. It’s attack, then defence, then attack, then defence. When I came here, it was difficult for me because it’s a different style from Japan. Going from Scotland to European football, we want to show Hearts’ style against the teams in the European leagues.”

Hearts need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to reach the Europa League. Fail and they drop into the Conference League, so either way the club are guaranteed European football until at least Christmas. Oda is eager to play his part and now has a reasonable command of English to communicate with coaches and team-mates.

There is also the occasional interaction with supporters around Edinburgh. “I think my English is improving, but I miss Kyosuke [Tagawa],” he laughs. “I want to be speaking English so I have to learn more. My English teacher comes to my home so I am studying a lot. When I go to the shopping centre, many children who are Hearts fans say: ‘Picture, please! Good luck for the next game!’ So I am happy. Scotland is a like a home for me, but the weather is bad. I think the people are kind and passionate. I like that.”

